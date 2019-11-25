Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Announces Its Own Métis-Specific MMIWG Final Report

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) President Melanie Omeniho is proud to announce LFMO's own Métis-specific Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). LFMO has been open about its concerns regarding the National Inquiry's exclusion of Métis women, girls, LGBTQ2S+ people and survivors.

"Since the National Inquiry did not include Métis, we have done the work ourselves. We have made our own recommendations to the Minister based on work done by the Métis Nation, for our Métis women, families and communities," President Omeniho stated. "Now that the election is over, it is very important that we get back to responding to the Calls to Justice as laid out by the Final Report."

LFMO's Report, entitled Métis Perspectives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and LGBTQ2S+ People, addresses the situations of violence against Métis women, girls and gender-diverse people in Canada. It has been difficult to estimate the number of missing and murdered Métis women and girls because there is a great lack of data to assist in reaching a better understanding of the problem. Often, agencies do not collect, record or even identify Métis as a separate and distinct group of Indigenous peoples.

Led by Métis women and LGBTQ2S+ people, and under the guidance of Elders, LFMO worked closely with Métis families and communities to gather data on Métis women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ individuals, with a goal to ensure that Métis perspectives and needs were brought forward.

LFMO's Report focuses on a number of priority areas, including justice, popular culture, employment and its own Calls for Miskotahâ, or Calls for Change. The report is available on LFMO's website, or can be found at: http://bit.ly/LFMOFinalReport

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis women and gender-diverse people. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of women, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people of the Métis Nation across the homeland.

