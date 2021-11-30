Les Dames d'Escoffier Ontario and Crafting For A Cure partner once again to bring Ontario Residents "Uncorked - Holiday Auction"
Nov 30, 2021, 08:28 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - "Uncorked Holiday Auction" invites Ontario residents, 19 years of age and older to bid on a wide variety of amazing items, including Air Canada tickets, wines, spirits, product packages, vacation stays, experiences and so much more! Wine enthusiasts, craft-lovers or those who embrace the opportunity to give back to the community will find items to bid on. Uncorked - Holiday Auction is completely online, allowing participants to bid for items from the comfort of their own homes. Values range from $100 up to $5,000.
Auction Dates: November 25th to December 5th, 2021
Registration: https://www.32auctions.com/CC-LD
"We are thrilled to partner with Crafting For a Cure once again and to contribute to the success of "Uncorked: Holiday Auction"" said Liz Palmer, President, Les Dames d'Escoffier, (Ontario).
All proceeds raised will help support two critically important causes – "Crafting for a Cure" in delivering Craft Kits to over 100 hospitals in 7 countries and contributing to "Les Dames d'Escoffier's Ontario" Scholarship and Bursary Program for 2022.
Our sponsors include:
A special thank you to the Air Canada Foundation for your tremendous support helping to make this event possible!
"We have an opportunity to make things better for children in unimaginable circumstances," said Pamela Bielak, President, Crafting For a Cure. "Uncorked will support our mission to ensure that every child has a positive experience when a hospital visit is necessary."
Pamela continues, "We are excited to collaborate with Les Dames d'Escoffier Ontario (LDE), and renowned wine expert, the wonderful Liz Palmer on this incredible fundraiser. Uncorked will contribute to both helping make hospital stays more manageable for children and supporting LDE Ontario's Scholarship and Bursary program."
About Les Dames d'Escoffier Ontario
As an incorporated, not-for-profit organization, LDE is a collective of forward-thinking women who aim to advance and support aspiring professional women in food, beverage, and hospitality as well as to champion critical industry issues. With a focus on philanthropy and education, their Scholarship and Bursary Program is one of their proudest achievements, providing aspiring students in the world of food, beverage, and hospitality with financial assistance and other industry opportunities.
About Crafting For a Cure
Crafting For a Cure is a registered charity that collaborates with over 100 hospitals worldwide that looks to ensure all children have a positive experience whenever a hospital visit is necessary. Our "Committed to Crafting" program, provides craft kits and other distractions to children in hospitals, and our "Creating Breathing Space" program enables us to support teens in mental health wards with distraction and self-esteem items.
SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffer Ontario
For further information: Contact Information: Pamela Bielak, President, [email protected], Tel: 416-995-0635, www.craftingforacure.ca; Contact Information: Virginia Hutton, Communications, [email protected], Tel: 416-579-3788, www.lesdamesontario.org, @lesdamesontario - Instagram, Lesdamesontario - Facebook, lesdamesdescoffier-ontario
