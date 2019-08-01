Les Dames d'Escoffer International Launches Ontario Chapter

Les Dames d'Escoffier International ("LDEI ") is a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The by-invitation membership, composed of over 2,400 members in 44 chapters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Mexico, is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality.

LDEI create a supportive culture in their communities, by applying their knowledge and expertise to efforts that benefit their communities, most notably through providing scholarships, grants, and mentoring women who are entering or re-entering the field.

"Liz - Thank you for all you have done to make the Ontario chapter a reality – Welcome!!" Ann Stratte, President, LDEI

"I want to thank Liz Palmer for her significant support and commitment to the opening of the Ontario Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier. This chapter will cultivate relationships with industry leaders and strengthening the local industry network"

Marc TROUYET, Consul General of France in Toronto

According to President Liz Palmer, wine journalist, author and founder of UPSocial Wine and Spirits Agency, founding members include chefs, authors, scientists, restaurateurs, food marketers, event planners, wine agents, sommeliers, and educators.

Liz Palmer states that a second round of candidates will be submitted for membership in the fall, A formal induction is planned for November 2019.

Ontario Chapter officers include: Vice President Doris Miculan Bradley, Chef, Sommelier and Professor at George Brown College; Treasurer and Counsel, Heather Zordel; and Secretary and PR Director, Cheryl Appleton, President of Stragentium and founder of Canadian Women in Food.

Committee members include: Director of Membership, Jo-Ann McArthur, President of Nourish Food Marketing and International Food Marketing Alliance; Communications and Marketing: Sophie Mendes, Community Engagement and Content Marketing Specialist, Restaurants Canada and Ainsley Moir, Founder of Engineer Your Brand; Director of Events, Shari Mogk Edwards, Shari's Picks Consulting, formerly VP Product, Sales and Merchandising LCBO, and event specialist Antoinette Olago, co-owner CSG Africa

Additional founding members of the Ontario Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier include:

Corina Phu, General Manager, Cactus Club; Amanda Bradley, Hospitality Management Consultant; Margaret Swaine, Travel, Wine and Spirits Columnist and Author; Donna Lee-Rosen, Professor George Brown College; Chantal Fry, Co-founder Savourez Fine Foods and C Rose; Francoise Briet Chef - Consulat Général de France à Toronto; and Rebecca Meir, President Chef Somm.

