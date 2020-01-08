Les Courageuses will seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned a decision of the Quebec Superior Court authorizing the class action instituted by Les Courageuses against Gilbert Rozon. Two out of three judges of the Court of Appeal reasoned that the proposed class action was not the appropriate procedural vehicle and that the victims should rather institute individual lawsuits. The Honourable Justice Dominique Bélanger, dissenting, would have dismissed the appeal and authorized the class action to proceed.

Les Courageuses are disappointed with this decision, and intend to ask the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal the decision, which is of significant importance for all victims of sexual abuse and harassment in Quebec.

We will reserve our comments for the Court and we will not be granting interviews.

You will find a copy of the judgement rendered today on: https://tjl.quebec/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Les-Courageuses-Jugement-Cour-dappel.pdf

