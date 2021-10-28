Lerners Lawyers Presents: 2nd Annual Lerners Healthcare Champions

-Popular Southwestern Ontario healthcare community program returns for second year-

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Lerners Lawyers is pleased to announce the return of Lerners Healthcare Champions #LHCC. The community-based program recognizes the contributions of healthcare and rehabilitation workers in Southwestern Ontario. The pandemic has brought healthcare and the impact of healthcare professionals to the forefront of the minds of all Canadians. The healthcare workers in our community are committed leaders who provide much needed support to the patients and clients of Southwestern Ontario.

Expanding Reach

Lerners is committed to being a partner in all communities that make Southwestern Ontario a diverse and vibrant region. "We are pleased to announce the return of Lerners Healthcare Champions. In its first year the program successfully put a spotlight on our healthcare and rehabilitation workers while delivering a positive impact across Southwestern Ontario" says Alysia Christiaen, Partner and Lawyer at Lerners LLP. The second year of the campaign will include a focus on engaging more healthcare and rehabilitation workers and the communities they come from. Raising awareness of the healthcare system, its diversity and relevance to Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour communities across Southwestern Ontario, are areas of focus for Lerners as it rolls out the Healthcare Champions program.

Year 1 Impact

In its inaugural year, over 50 healthcare workers nominated and over 20,000 votes cast across Southwestern Ontario. Communities across the region rallied to support their local healthcare hero and five winners were selected, and a $5,000 donation was made to their charity of choice.

Year 2 Rollout

This year five new healthcare workers will receive $5,000 to donate to their charity of choice. The nomination period runs until November 30th. Finalists will be announced in the February 2022 and community members will vote. The five winners will be announced at the Lerners Healthcare Champions awards gala in April 2022. In partnership with a wider variety of media organizations and businesses Lerners looks to recognize the diversity of the professionals in our Healthcare industry and the invaluable role they play.

At Lerners we recognize the exceptional efforts of our healthcare community and say THANK YOU

Please visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/ for more details and nomination requirements.

About Lerners LLP

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario's largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation and today we are more than 120 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience.

Visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/

For further information: Natalee Davis, [email protected], 519 200 9264