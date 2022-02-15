Lerners Healthcare Champions Nominees Have Been Selected

-Voting Period February 15th – March 15th to select the region's 2nd Annual Lerners Healthcare Champions-

LONDON, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Lerners Lawyers is pleased to announce the 10 Finalists of the Lerners Healthcare Champions Campaign. The Selection Committee completed the process of reviewing the video and written submissions that poured in supporting the work of healthcare workers across the region. Lerners Healthcare Champions recognizes the contributions of healthcare and rehabilitation workers in Southwestern Ontario.

The ongoing challenges of the pandemic continue to put healthcare at the forefront of the minds of all Canadians. Our healthcare system is more important than ever. The healthcare workers in our community are committed leaders who provide much-needed support to all patients and clients of Southwestern Ontario.

The 10 Finalists represent the very best of what makes Southwestern Ontario and its Healthcare system so unique. We are pleased to announce the final list of Lerners Healthcare Champions nominees:

Dr. Faisal Rehman, Dr. Brooke Earley, Samantha Parsons, Shelley Stockie, Scholastica Asahchop, Lucy Di Pietro, Dr. Laura Pellow, Michelle Furtado Nordstrom, Dr. Kenneth Lee, and Kristine Hooghiem

Full bios and voting for each nominated Healthcare Champion are available at https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/

Lerners is committed to partnering with all communities that make Southwestern Ontario a diverse and vibrant region. "We are pleased to see the response of the community during the nomination phase. We are excited to announce the names of the finalists that will inspire communities across Southwestern Ontario to show their support in the voting phase," says Alysia Christiaen, Partner and Lawyer at Lerners LLP.

At the close of the voting period, five winners will be selected as Lerners Healthcare Champions and each will receive a $5,000 contribution to the charity of the champion's choice. Lerners will announce the five winners at the Lerners Healthcare Champions virtual gala on April 21st, 2022.

In partnership with a variety of media organizations and businesses, Lerners looks to recognize the diversity of the professionals in our Healthcare industry and the invaluable role they play. Please visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/ for more details and nomination requirements.

About Lerners LLP

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario's largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation and today we are more than 120 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience.

Visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/

