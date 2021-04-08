Lerners Healthcare Champions #LHCC puts Southwestern Ontario Healthcare Workers in the Spotlight

New program honours Southwestern Ontario healthcare and rehabilitation workers who go above and beyond

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Lerners LLP, based in London with offices across Southwestern Ontario and Toronto is pleased to announce the launch of Lerners Healthcare Champions. #LHCC is an initiative which recognizes the tremendous contribution of healthcare and rehabilitation workers in Southwestern Ontario. "Lerners has a long tradition of contributing our time, resources, and energy to making the communities we serve more vibrant and stronger. We think that helps make us better lawyers, and better citizens. We believe that there are many people in the healthcare and rehabilitation sector who contribute to our communities in the same spirit of service and citizenship. That is why we decided to create Lerners Healthcare Champions" - Graham Porter, Firm Chair and London Managing Partner

Healthcare Champions Award Season

The campaign launched this winter with a call for nominations of healthcare and rehabilitation workers who exemplified the attributes of commitment and service. We received over 20,000 votes from communities across the region for the nominee they regarded as their Lerners Healthcare Champion. The top five Lerners Healthcare Champions will each receive a $5,000 donation made to the charity of their choice. The announcement of the Healthcare Champions award recipients will be featured at the Lerners Healthcare Champions Virtual Awards Gala on April 15 2021 at 6:00pm. The Virtual Gala is held online and free to attend. Visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/ for complete program details and to register. Lerners and its partners will be hosting an action-packed evening of entertainment featuring interactive programming, a hall of Champions, and musical performances from Alexander Saint, Logan Staats, Alli Walker and Sarina Haggarty.

Here For Our Healthcare Workers

Over the years, our healthcare and rehabilitation community has grown and is recognized as best in class. Many of our family members, friends, and neighbours work in the field and are committed to the care of all their patients and clients. Although COVID has and is a major part of all of our lives, the finalists and award recipients were not chosen for a one-year commitment to our community – they have volunteered their time and energy for many years.



At Lerners we recognize the exceptional efforts of our healthcare community and say THANK YOU.

About Lerners LLP

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario's largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation and today we are more than 120 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience.

Visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/

For further information: Natalee Davis, [email protected], 519 200 9264