Lerners Healthcare Champions #LernersHCC Returns to Celebrate Southwestern Ontario Healthcare Workers

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Lerners LLP, based in London with offices across Southwestern Ontario and Toronto, is pleased to announce the return of the 2nd Annual Lerners Healthcare Champions Virtual Gala in recognition of the tremendous contribution of healthcare and rehabilitation workers in Southwestern Ontario. "We are thrilled to bring Lerners Healthcare Champions back to the communities of Southwestern Ontario. Lerners has a long tradition of contributing our time, resources, and energy to making the communities we serve more vibrant and stronger. This program embodies the values and spirit of our community and organization" - Yola Ventresca, London Managing Partner.

This year's campaign launched this winter with a call for nominations of healthcare and rehabilitation workers who exemplified the attributes of commitment and service. Over 15,000 votes were cast from communities across the region for the nominee(s) they regarded as their Lerners Healthcare Champion. The top five Lerners Healthcare Champions will each receive a $5,000 donation made to the charity of their choice. Healthcare Champions award recipients will be announced and featured at the Lerners Healthcare Champions Virtual Awards Gala on April 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Emcee Jennifer Slay will host an evening of action-packed entertainment featuring musical performances from outstanding Canadian artists Marty Kolls, Logan Staats, Dufferin St. Band and Chad Price, which will keep audiences in the party mood.

The Virtual Gala is held online and is free to attend. Visit https://healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/ for complete program details and to register.

Over the years, our healthcare and rehabilitation community has grown and is recognized as the best in class. Many of our family members, friends, and neighbours work in healthcare and are committed to caring for their patients and clients. Although COVID has and is a significant part of our lives, the finalists and award recipients are not chosen for a one-year commitment to our community – they have volunteered their time and energy for many years.

At Lerners, we recognize the exceptional efforts of our healthcare community and say THANK YOU.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario's largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation, and today we are more than 120 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience.

