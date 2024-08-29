LEOTEK Launches Revolutionary VersaTEK Series: Unmatched Versatility and Performance in Outdoor Lighting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- LEOTEK, a leading innovator in LED lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge VersaTEK Series of performance LED Flood, Site & Area and OFF-Roadway solutions. This new family of products is set to redefine the outdoor lighting market with its unmatched versatility, performance, and durability for a broad range outdoor applications in today's demanding Utility, Municipal, DOT and Commercial & Industrial segments.

Revolutionary Design and Performance

The VersaTEK Series separates itself from the competition with creative design ingenuity and the latest in LED technologies, delivering up to 65,000+ lumens with efficacies as high as 190+ lumens per watt (LPW). This high-performance outdoor lighting solution is engineered to meet the wide range of technical requirements for Flood, Site & Area and OFF-Roadway applications while achieving optimal illumination, maximized energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint.

Versatility by Design

One of the most notable aspects of the VersaTEK Series is its unparalleled versatility to service multiple market channels and outdoor applications from a single family of solutions. With 14 different mounting options to choose from, VersaTEK can be easily adapted for any installation requirement, providing the best design solution for your project.

LEOTEK's C&I | Utility Product Marketing Manager Terry Headrick stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our new VersaTEK Series, our most comprehensive line of performance LED solutions that LEOTEK has brought to market to date. This innovative family of luminaires embraces 'Versatility by Design' by delivering unmatched versatility, performance and reliability by addressing the specific needs of all our customer channels across a wide range of outdoor applications in a single family of solutions. At LEOTEK, our commitment remains steadfast in providing high-quality, sustainable lighting solutions that enhance safety and efficiency in both public and commercial spaces."

Durability and Ease of Maintenance

Designed to withstand the harshest conditions, the full VersaTEK luminaire is IP66 rated, ensuring complete protection against dust and water ingress. Unique and innovative thermal design management allows LEOTEK to provide a product that is 50o C high-ambient rated standard. Die-cast parts are standard A360 low copper content aluminum alloy with less than 0.6% copper for superior paint adhesion over time that can be enhanced with our robust coastal finish options. All mounting options are 3G vibration rated to ensure product reliability over its installed life. The product is IK10 impact rated, including an IK10 rated glass lens for the flood. This robust construction and product design guarantees long-lasting performance and reliability, even in the most challenging outdoor environments.

The VersaTEK Series is engineered for ease of installation and maintenance. Featuring tool-free electrical access and an optional tool-free removable Power Door option that mounts all serviceable electrical components directly on the door that can be quickly removed and replaced in approximately 15-30 seconds. This user-friendly design simplifies the installation and maintenance process, significantly reducing system downtime and operational costs. The VersaTEK Large weighs in at 30-38 lbs. with a focus on lightweight fixture design for safety in handling and easy single-person installation. Where many competitive products delivering 65,000+ lumens can weigh 50 lbs. or more.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

LEOTEK's VersaTEK Series is built with a commitment to safety and quality. Our all new next-generation LED and optical platform provides broad uniform illumination for enhanced visual comfort and safety for pedestrians and drivers alike. High efficacies and high lumen performance help to deliver significant energy savings and reduced carbon footprint to align with sustainable practices and environmental goals. LEOTEK conducts a standard 2-hour burn-in process and testing of every single luminaire assembled in San Jose, California before any products are shipped to help significantly reduce risk of premature failure after installation.

About LEOTEK

LEOTEK Electronics USA LLC, is based in California's Silicon Valley. LEOTEK has been at the forefront of LED roadway, site, and area lighting innovation for over thirty years. With millions of LED products installed worldwide, the company has established a legacy of reliability and excellence. LEOTEK's product portfolio includes advanced LED lighting solutions that can seamlessly integrate AI Roadway Infrastructure technologies into a wide range of applications such as traffic, transit, and other roadway operations. Proudly assembling lighting products in the USA, the company focuses on safety, ecology, carbon tracking and reduction, and sustainability for global transformation. www.LEOTEK.com

