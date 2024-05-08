Leonardo AI Now Available on Wowzer AI's Beginner-Friendly Platform

Wowzer delivers an easy-to-use version of the popular Leonardo generative AI model in its latest release

ORINDA, Calif., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Wowzer AI, the leading multi-model AI image generator and content workflow solution, is excited to announce the inclusion of Leonardo AI as the newest addition to its lineup of AI art models, alongside Stable Diffusion 3, Stable Diffusion XL, and DALL-E 3. Users can now explore Leonardo's artistic styles and photo-realistic image generation with Wowzer's signature ease of use.

An agnostic platform, Wowzer is dedicated to providing users with the most advanced, popular, and safest AI art models available in the industry. By introducing Leonardo to its lineup, Wowzer offers users a more diverse range of high-quality models that cater to various artistic styles and preferences.

By accessing Leonardo through Wowzer, users enjoy the creative flair of Leonardo within a streamlined user experience. Post this

Leonardo is a sophisticated AI program especially renowned for creating visual content for video games. By accessing Leonardo through the Wowzer platform, users can enjoy the creative flair of Leonardo along with the added advantages of a streamlined user experience. Wowzer's design is aimed at ensuring a user-friendly experience, especially for creators who are new to AI or who wish to compare image results from multiple AI models quickly and easily.

"The dynamic range and high-quality imagery achievable with Leonardo's pipeline, offering both photorealistic and anime-themed content, is truly impressive. These capabilities provide an excellent complement to the powerful models already available on our platform," said Michael Morris, Head of AI Engineering at Wowzer.

Offering more models in Wowzer means users see greater variety in the images they generate, helping them get to the results they want, faster. With upcoming features, users will be able to cross-pollinate between models; for example, taking the output of one model, and using it as input for other models, and mixing and matching images and styles to create one-of-a-kind images.

Wowzer plans to continue to introduce specialized models, like Leonardo, that cater to specific art styles and offer users additional benefits, such as commercially safe imagery that addresses intellectual property concerns.

Leonardo will be available on Wowzer on May 10, 2024.

About Wowzer AI

Wowzer AI is a free, all-in-one, AI-driven image generator and content workflow solution. With access to the industry's best AI models, beginner-friendly tools like intelligent default settings and prompt assistance, creative professionals and amateurs alike are empowered to express their vision. Using Wowzer, creative concepts come to life with unprecedented speed and ease of use. Our passion is to inspire creativity and elevate human expression with approachable and tailored generative AI that protects the intellectual property of creators. Discover endless possibilities at Wowzer.ai and connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

