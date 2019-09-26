Leon's Returns to Coldbrook with New Smart Store Concept

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("Leon's" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that it will be celebrating its return to the Coldbrook community with the launch of a new and improved "smart store." The store, which will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 2nd followed by a grand opening on Thursday, October 3rd, will be reopening under corporate management following the closing of the Coldbrook franchise location in early 2019.

"We look forward to being back in Coldbrook and are excited to share this new smart-store concept with the community," says Mike Walsh, President of the Leon's division. "Leon's is always striving to further enhance the shopping experience and improve customer service and this new location's in-store activations and technologies will do just that."

"The Leon's Coldbrook store closing was unfortunate," says Walsh. "It was important for us to be here in Coldbrook and equally important to us that this community benefit from the high customer service levels that Canadians have come to expect from Leon's. To that end, the new store will honour the warranty of items purchased under the previous management to ensure our customers continue to receive a high level of customer service."

Leon's new "Smart Store" concept includes an 11' video wall that will allow shoppers to view any piece of furniture in real size, providing a new way for shoppers to interact with the Leon's product line that may not be displayed within the showroom. In addition to this, touchscreens will be placed throughout the store to ensure shoppers can browse the Leon's product assortment with ease.

Customers can also view appliance prices on e-tags so that they know they're getting the most competitive price, along with Leon's 60-Day Price Guarantee. Additionally, through augmented reality (AR), Leon's Sales Associates can show customers a product alongside other pieces in the showroom to help with room planning.

Leon's has a rich history in Canada, opening its first store in Ontario in 1909 and then becoming Canada's first "Big Box" retailer in 1973 after introducing its first large-scale store. The company now has 52 corporately owned retail stores across the country, with 34 franchise locations.

With multi-million dollar inventory levels, Leon's provides customers with almost instant delivery and its computerized systems and procedures are on the leading edge of retail technology. Leon's remains Canadian owned and operated and maintains the same level of integrity and dedication established by founder Ablan Leon over 110 years ago.

The Leon's Furniture Coldbrook location is located at 128 Coldbrook Village Park Drive in Coldbrook, Nova Scotia.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally, with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. LFL has 304 retail stores from coast-to coast in Canada under various banners. As well, the Company operates three e-commerce sites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca.

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited

For further information: OverCat, 416.966.9970; Audrey Hyams Romoff, ahr@overcat.com, ext. 222; Gillian DiCesare, gd@overcat.com, ext. 228; Chelsea Brooks, cb@overcat.com, ext. 226; Investor Contact: Jonathan Ross, LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations, jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com, Tel: +1 (416) 283-0178

Related Links

www.leons.ca

