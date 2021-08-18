Leon's Furniture and the Toronto Raptors are Giving Fans Another Chance to Win a Piece of Sports History

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Leon's, one of Canada's leading retailers of furniture, mattresses, appliances, and home electronics, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), partnered with the Toronto Raptors to turn their 25th Anniversary '95 Rewind Court, played on by the team at Scotiabank Arena during the 2019-20 NBA season, into coffee tables that fans could win! After their first successful contest, Leon's has launched an even bigger and better Raptors coffee table contest for fans to enter. Starting today until September 26th, 2021, at 11:59 P.M., Raptors fans can once again enter to win 1 of 200 Raptors coffee tables.

To enter, fans are invited to visit their local Ontario Leon's Furniture showroom to pick up a free scratch card that contains a unique 16-digit key token. Fans must use their key token to enter the contest online at leons.ca/raptors. Weekly draws for winners will begin on Monday, August 9th, 2021, and will continue throughout the contest period. A total of 200 coffee tables will be given away. The sooner fans enter, the more chances they will have to win. Full contest rules are available on the contest webpage.

"We had over 50,000 entries for the first wave of the contest," said Leon's Divisional President, Graeme Leon. "We want to continue to celebrate Toronto's home team and are excited to give fans one more chance to own a piece of Raptors history and display it in their home."

Each 27.75" x 48.125" x 18" coffee table is one-of-a-kind and finished with a sleek, modern matte black frame. The coffee tables come with a certificate of authenticity, a numbered plaque, and a court map, identifying where on the court the tabletop wood was located. The coffee tables may also have gameday scuffs and marks, adding to their authenticity. Each Ontario Leon's showroom has a Raptors coffee table on display.

