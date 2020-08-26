Leon's Announces Opening of Two New Stores

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Leon's, a Canadian retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances, and home electronics, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), has announced the opening of two new showrooms in British Columbia and Alberta. The first location in Kelowna, B.C., opened on August 13th, 2020, in the Orchard Park Shopping Centre. The second showroom located in Calgary, Alta., is set to open its doors in September and celebrate with a Grand Opening Sale during October. As many Canadian retailers choose to downsize their physical retail footprint, Leon's is excited to continue to expand their brick and mortar presence across the country and offer Canadians the in-store shopping experience many customers look for when purchasing home furnishings.

These two new showrooms are modelled after the innovative 'smart store' concept introduced last year in Coquitlam, B.C. and Coldbrook, N.S. Reinventing the 'big-box' style store that they are known for, Leon's utilizes technology as a way to showcase the vast collection of products and services in a smaller retail footprint. The Orchard Park location, which is the sixth showroom to open in B.C., spans 20,000 square feet, while the Calgary store spans a large 50,000 square feet. These new concept showrooms feature wider aisles for spacious browsing, e-tags for instant price updates, a 12' interactive video wall and iPads for mobile customer transactions.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Leon's has seen evolving consumer trends such as the need for additional food storage solutions with refrigerators and freezers. There has been a high demand for functional home office furniture and patio furniture for customers eager to turn their outdoor living spaces into a personal summer oasis.

"Canadians are now spending more time in their homes than ever before," says Leon's Divisional President, Mike Walsh. "While it has been a challenging time for all Canadian retailers, we feel very fortunate to continue to provide our customers with the furniture and appliances that help make their house a home."

Throughout the pandemic, Leon's relied heavily on their e-Commerce platform to serve customers from coast to coast while their stores were temporarily closed. In March, Leon's quickly adapted and introduced a new online customer service team to support customers as they shopped online via live chat. Leon's robust live chat service operates daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Including the two new locations, Leon's now has 54 corporately owned retail stores across the country, with 34 franchise locations.

Virtual, phone and email interviews with Leon's Divisional President Mike Walsh are available upon request.

About Leon's

Leon's is Canada's number one choice for quality furniture online and in stores. Founded in 1909, it has grown to become one of Canada's most highly respected retailers. With multi-million-dollar inventory levels, almost instant delivery and state of the art computerized systems streamline product conception to delivery. With Leon's exclusive Integrity Pricing customers always get the best price.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Leon's is a wholly owned subsidiary of the LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited -TSX: LNF) with 305 multi-bannered stores across Canada.

For more information, please visit leons.ca.

Follow Leon's on

IG:@leonsfurniture

FB: facebook.com/leonsfurniture

Twitter: @LeonsFurniture

About LFL Group

LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally, with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. LFL has 305 retail stores from coast-to-coast in Canada under various banners. As well, the Company operates three e-commerce sites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca.

