Leo Burnett Design rebrands ROM to help realize their vision as a world-renowned cultural institution

The rebrand includes a new wordmark, a custom typeface, design system and photography by Mike Tjioe and Saty + Pratha. The new visual identity is featured first, in a Union Station takeover and will continue to influence communications, exhibitions, merchandise, ROM magazine, wayfinding and more within the building.

"The new visual identity expresses ROM's vision in an iconic and simple way. The Museum's 13 million objects and natural history specimens were reimagined as an immortal timeline. It uses a typographic approach that expands and contracts allowing people to immerse themselves into any moment in our history," says Man Wai Wong, VP Group Creative Director, Leo Burnett Design. "The identity is truly timeless, because it captures all of time—past, present and future."

The new identity is unveiled in tandem with ROM's Immortal brand campaign. Developed by Broken Heart Love Affair (BHLA), the campaign brings to life the idea that every object in ROM is a portal to powerful stories that live on forever.

ROM, in partnership with Leo Burnett Design, will continue to roll out the evolution of the brand over the coming year.

About Leo Burnett Canada

Leo Burnett Canada is a creative consultancy using strategy, design thinking, communications and experience design to solve the biggest business challenges of the modern age. We believe creativity has the power to transform human behaviour and we use creative in all forms to better the relationship between people and brands. A part of Leo Burnett Worldwide, we operate a global network of over 200 operating units and 96 full-service agencies in 85 countries and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Publicis Groupe (www.publicisgroupe.com)

SOURCE Leo Burnett Design

For further information: Leo Burnett - Ben Tarr, [email protected] - 416.928.3647