Lennox Completes Acquisition of NSI Industries' HVAC Division

Lennox expands HVAC parts and supplies portfolio with the DuroDyne and Supco brands to better serve residential and commercial customers

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that it has completed the purchase of the HVAC Division of NSI Industries, including the Duro Dyne and Supco brand platforms.

Lennox expands its HVAC parts and supplies portfolio with the addition of the Duro Dyne and Supco brands, strengthening its support for residential and commercial customers.

"This acquisition enhances our ability to support residential and commercial customers throughout the entire HVAC value chain," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer of Lennox. "By integrating respected brands like Duro Dyne and Supco into our portfolio, we are expanding our parts and supplies offerings in direct response to customer demand for more comprehensive solutions."

Duro Dyne and Supco offer a robust portfolio of HVAC parts and supplies that complement Lennox's existing residential and commercial offerings.

Maskara added, "We are excited to welcome the Duro Dyne and Supco teams to Lennox. Our shared values will help us to integrate seamlessly to further enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive lifecycle solutions to our customers. By strengthening our distribution capabilities and broadening our product portfolio, we're positioning Lennox to deliver greater value across the full customer journey from equipment and installation to service and preventative maintenance. This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to strategic investment and long-term growth."

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.