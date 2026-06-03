Lennox Cold Climate Heat Pump Earns GOOD DESIGN® Recognition for Reliable Performance in Extreme Conditions

Award highlights innovative design, dependable operation to -20°F, and lasting homeowner confidence

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient building and home comfort solutions, today announced that its Dave Lennox Signature® Collection cold climate heat pump has received a GOOD DESIGN® Award, one of the world's most recognized honors for product design and innovation.

Presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd., the GOOD DESIGN® Award honors products that unite thoughtful design with lasting value, an approach that continues to guide Lennox's innovation.

The Dave Lennox Signature® Collection SL22KLV Cold Climate Heat Pump delivers precise, energy-efficient comfort in temperatures as low as -20°F, offering homeowners reliable performance and potential energy savings.

The Lennox SL22KLV Cold Climate Heat Pump was engineered to deliver dependable, energy-efficient comfort in demanding winter environments, maintaining reliable operation in temperatures as low as -20°F. Designed for homeowners seeking comfort and confidence in extreme conditions, the system combines advanced heat pump technology with durable construction and precise system control.

"This recognition speaks to the diligence that goes into every Lennox innovation," said Prakash Bedapudi, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Lennox. "From demanding cold weather performance to precise system control, this design reflects our commitment to helping homeowners feel confident in their decision, knowing they've chosen a durable solution built for long-term performance."

An integrated design approach supports lasting durability, from a robust cabinet engineered for durability to digital communication that enables accurate, consistent operation. Together, these features help ensure consistent performance in regions where winter conditions demand it most.

This latest GOOD DESIGN® recognition adds to Lennox's long history of award‑winning residential products, including the SL25XPV Heat Pump and the S40 Smart Thermostat, further demonstrating a commitment to solutions that are intuitive to operate, built to last, and designed to offer homeowners lasting peace of mind.

For more information about the SL22KLV Cold Climate Heat Pump, visit www.lennox.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.