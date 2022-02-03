Lennard Commercial Realty, Brokerage launches new office in Ottawa

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Lennard Commercial Realty has launched a new office in Ottawa. This expansion into the country's capital will be their newest location as the Brokerage continues to increase their reach and growth across the nation, providing their extensive experience and broad expertise to a range of individuals and clients alike.

The Ottawa launch signifies their ongoing efforts for industry expansion, as they continue to focus and prioritize high performance and strong, long-lasting client relations.

The vision of the company remains strong as Lennard seeks to transform the commercial real estate industry by providing a collaborative, fun and free environment backed by a highly trained and skilled operations team and best-in-class commercial real estate marketing and research tools that benefit both clients and employees alike. The move into Ottawa also expands inhouse marketing and research tools and provides more comprehensive resources for employees.

Founding Partner Daniel Hunt remarks on the launch: "We are delighted with this expansion as our main focus when onboarding is to bring together like-minded agents who share our vision and passion for the industry, and who represent our culture in a way that is mutually beneficial. The timing is perfect, and we are looking forward to new opportunities as we continue to expand our footprint across Canada".

About Lennard

Lennard Commercial Realty was founded in 1980 in Calgary, Alberta and by 1983 the first Toronto location was established.

Today, over 40 years later and with more than 145 employees in offices across Ontario, Lennard's entrepreneurial spirit still thrives as the brokerage continues to grow. Lennard has continued to promote a culture of collaboration, freedom and creativity which has contributed to significant agent growth and a harmonious work-life balance.

Lennard is a Canadian independent full-service commercial real estate brokerage offering a complete range of services to tenants, landlords, owners, and investors in the office, retail, industrial, land, and multi-family sectors.

To date, Lennard has been nominated for Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures Program for several consecutive years and has received several industry acknowledgements including several NAIOP REX (Real Estate Excellence) awards.

