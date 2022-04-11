Lennard Commercial Opens New Office in Waterloo

This extension across the Greater Golden Horseshoe is pivotal for the company as the Waterloo Region and Guelph areas are not only some of the most dynamic and fastest-growing in the country, but they have attracted global recognition for their education sector, knowledge base, creative minds, and long history of entrepreneurial initiatives. The areas have seen an influx of families in recent years as they continue to be recognized as coveted places to both live and work.

Lennard Commercial can now more efficiently service the Toronto-Waterloo Region Corridor, one of the largest tech corridors in North America. This strategic move allows Lennard to expand their services to the office, industrial, distribution and manufacturing sectors across the region.

Lennard is excited to welcome area veterans Darren Shaw, Charlie Parsons and John Lind to the new Waterloo office as Partners. Darren specializes in all facets of industrial, office and investment real estate. Lennard is also pleased to announce that Austin Randall joins as part of Darren's team bringing his extensive knowledge of the commercial real estate sector. Charlie and John along with Tim Priamo are a dedicated team specializing in tenant representation for office real estate as well as investment sales.

Together these teams bring a wealth of local knowledge and expertise across all real estate sectors and more importantly a like-minded vision as it pertains to Lennard's entrepreneurial spirit and core values.

Speaking on the latest development, Founding Partner Daniel Hunt states: "This is our second new office to be opened in 2022 after Ottawa and we are excited about our growth into the Waterloo region as we continue to expand Lennard's culture of prioritizing clients' needs above all else."

About Lennard

Lennard Commercial Realty was founded in 1980 in Calgary, Alberta and in 1983 opened it's first Toronto location.

Over 40 years later and with more than 145 employees in offices across Ontario, Lennard's entrepreneurial spirit still thrives. Lennard has continued to promote a culture of collaboration, freedom and creativity which has contributed to significant agent growth and a harmonious work-life balance.

Lennard is a Canadian independent full-service commercial real estate brokerage offering a complete range of services to tenants, landlords, owners, and investors in the office, retail, industrial, land, and multi-family sectors.

Lennard has been nominated for Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures Program for several consecutive years and has received several industry acknowledgements including several NAIOP REX (Real Estate Excellence) awards.

