Leni Launches Industry-First Universal Data Model for Multifamily Real Estate

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Leni, the leading AI-powered decision-support platform for real estate, is proud to unveil its Universal Data Model (UDM)—a revolutionary innovation redefining data integration and intelligence in the multifamily real estate industry. Developed over three years of intensive R&D by an exceptional team including alumni from MIT, Greystar, EY and X (formerly Twitter), along with PhD and Master's graduates from Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton's Vector Institute, the UDM represents a pivotal moment in real estate technology. Leni's position as an official partner of all the leading Property Management Systems (PMS) further underscores this achievement.

"The multifamily real estate industry has always struggled with siloed data across platforms that don't communicate, creating inefficiencies and lost opportunities," said Arunabh Dastidar, CEO and Co-Founder of Leni. "The Universal Data Model is a landmark advancement that changes this paradigm. It acts as a polyglot, translating the languages of various PMS systems into a unified schema—finally empowering professionals to harness the true potential of their data."

"The Universal Data Model is a testament to our commitment to solving complex data challenges in real estate. By creating a standardized framework that speaks the language of every major PMS system, we're not just organizing data—we're unlocking its potential to drive smarter decisions," said Jonathan Gerstein, Data and Analytics Lead at Leni and MIT alumnus, formerly leading Business Intelligence at Olive Tree. "This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how the industry can leverage its data assets."

A New Era for Multifamily Professionals

The UDM is a gateway to smarter, more efficient real estate investment and management for multifamily professionals. Here's how it benefits you:

Clarity Amid Complexity : No more wrestling with disparate systems. The UDM unifies your portfolio data, enabling transparency and alignment.

: No more wrestling with disparate systems. The UDM unifies your portfolio data, enabling transparency and alignment. Confidence in Decision-Making : Access real-time insights tailored to your goals, helping you act decisively in a dynamic market.

: Access real-time insights tailored to your goals, helping you act decisively in a dynamic market. Enhanced Collaboration : Empower teams, partners, and stakeholders with accurate, actionable information that fosters trust and alignment.

: Empower teams, partners, and stakeholders with accurate, actionable information that fosters trust and alignment. Seamless Growth: Scale your portfolio without the headache of fragmented systems, knowing the UDM sets the foundation for success.

This isn't just a step forward—it's a leap into a new world of possibilities.

Regarding Leni's impact, George Harabedian, Director at The GSH Group, said, "We rely on multiple management companies and systems to manage our portfolio, and Leni has been instrumental in bringing all the data together in one easy-to-access place. It didn't take long for us to see the difference - having our financial reports ready without the hassle of manual consolidation has made such a positive impact. Plus, the insights from Leni's reports give us a clear picture of our portfolio, making it easier to spot any gaps and make smart decisions quickly."

A Milestone in Real Estate Technology

The Universal Data Model (UDM) is a patent-pending innovation in multifamily real estate. It integrates an advanced Entity-Relationship structure with polymorphic adapters to standardize PMS API inputs into a validated JSON schema. With horizontal scalability, audit trails, and real-time GraphQL querying, UDM bridges tech gaps and empowers property operators with predictive analytics and machine learning for precise, data-driven decisions.

About Leni

Leni is an AI-powered decision-support platform dedicated to empowering real estate portfolio owners and operators with advanced analytics, streamlined reporting, and seamless data integration. As a SOC2-compliant platform with 300,000 units and partnerships with all major PMS providers, Leni continues to set the standard for data-driven performance in multifamily real estate.

Learn more: www.leni.co

