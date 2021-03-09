LendingArch Reaches Milestone, Providing Real Time Leads to over 500 Auto Dealerships in Canada

"We are one of the premier destinations for Auto Finance leads in Canada for Auto and Car Dealerships Nationwide, and we have become specialists at delivering a real time, high intent lead to a car dealership." says Farhad Nabian, the companies Head of its Auto Loan Division. "We excel at customer service, exclusive leads, real time delivery and high customer intent, driven by our tightly controlled advertising standards." says Farhad.

LendingArch has been providing leads to car dealerships since 2015, providing leads to all types and sizes of dealerships. From major franchise brands to smaller, family-owned corner lots, LendingArch's leads have kept the deals flowing for many dealerships Nationwide during the Pandemic.

"During a time when customers are unable to walk into a dealership without some level of provincial restrictions, or just due to them not wanting to physically search for a vehicle due to the current health concerns, LendingArch has seen its online platform act as a conduit between the consumer looking for a vehicle and hundreds of dealer partners Nationwide." says Farhad. "We match the consumer with the appropriate dealer in their area for their highest chance of success getting approved, saving them the time and energy of having to shop around endlessly for financing."

LendingArch's platform is free to use for consumers nationwide. Anyone can apply for a loan through LendingArch, at no cost to themselves. LendingArch currently services over 400,000 Canadians and over 15,000 new Canadians sign up for LendingArch's services every month. LendingArch has also recently launched into the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries. LendingArch was recently named Canada's 17th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th Fastest Growing Company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal.

As a digital provider, the platform is also helping applicants maintain social distancing. Consumers will be able to use LendingArch's contact-free service to apply for loans or debt relief services without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes, allowing consumers to obtain what they need, without having to step foot in a bank, office building, storefront, loan shop or similar, and all loans or services that you apply for through LendingArch will be processed digitally. Those applying for auto loans can even have the vehicle delivered directly to their homes in certain Provinces.

About LendingArch

Established in 2015, LendingArch is one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison platforms, that allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions; LendingArch is dedicated to bringing financial advancement to consumers and businesses who deserve to grow and flourish, at their rate on their terms.

SOURCE LendingArch Financial Inc.

For further information: To find out more about the range of lending solutions, or for more information, please visit https://lendingarch.com or contact [email protected]

Related Links

https://lendingarch.ca/

