LendingArch lands in "La Belle Province"

CALGARY, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - LendingArch, Canada's fastest growing rate comparison platform, has taken a giant leap eastward with the launch today of its revamped, fully bilingual Auto Loan service for residents of Quebec.

"This expansion is long overdue, and we're thrilled to finally be able to offer our service and the great savings and high approval rates that come along with it, to the residents of Canada's second largest province," said Paul Hadzoglou, President of LendingArch.

The expansion will enable Quebec's more than eight million residents to benefit from LendingArch's platform, making it easy and convenient for them to apply for an auto loan, regardless of their credit score – or even if they have been in recent or active bankruptcy - and improve their chances of getting approved for an auto loan tremendously.

The platform uses customers' individual credit profiles and relevant data points to find and provide offers for which they are most likely to qualify, simplifying the process and saving Canadians time and money.

Along with the French-language site addition, the expansion into Quebec also entails operational support, with boots-on-the-ground employees working to onboard more of the province's financial providers and car dealerships. New vendors to the site will join some of the country's top banks, financial institutions, car dealerships and lenders, all of which enable visitors to the LendingArch platform to apply for various products quickly and simply.

"We will be pushing hard into the province to offer car loans to Quebec residents, regardless of their credit score situation," said Hadzoglou. "Our car loan division has been a major success in other provinces and helped countless Canadians obtain car loans. We're excited to now offer to the same great service to Quebec residents."

LendingArch currently has over 200,000 existing customers, with more than 10,000 new users signing up for LendingArch's services every month.

For more information, visit lendingarch.ca

About LendingArch

LendingArch is an online platform that helps Canadians find and compare rates for everything from personal loans to credit cards to auto loans. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.

https://lendingarch.com or contact media@lendingarch.com

