LendingArch incorporates Artificial Intelligence to aid in customer service and business management

CALGARY, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - LendingArch, Canada's fastest growing rate comparison platform, announced today the investment into Artificial Intelligence to boost its productivity, efficiency and aid in the scalability of its business operations in North America.

"We stay in touch with market trends, and strongly believe in the future of AI," said Paul Hadzoglou, President of LendingArch. "As a cutting-edge financial platform, LendingArch is dedicated to continually developing new initiatives for our valued customers and business partners."

LendingArch will use Artificial Intelligence to improve the customer experience by identifying and offering visitors the products that are right for them based on their individual needs. AI will also be used for customer service initiatives and B2B scalability.

These B2B partners include some of the country's top banks, financial institutions, car dealerships and lenders, all of which enable visitors to the LendingArch platform to apply for various products including Auto Loans, Credit Cards, Personal Loans and Small Business Loans.

The Investment into Artificial Intelligence further solidifies LendingArch's commitment to ongoing success in an ever-growing marketplace and a cutting-edge management philosophy to stay ahead of market changes to better serve its end users.

LendingArch has over 200,000 existing customers, with more than 10,000 new users signing up for LendingArch's services every month.

The LendingArch platform allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. The platform uses customers' individual credit profiles and relevant data points to save Canadians time and money.

About LendingArch

LendingArch is an online platform that helps Canadians find and compare rates for everything from personal loans to credit cards to auto loans. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.

