LendingArch Completes 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - LendingArch, Canada's fastest growing rate comparison platform, today announced the successful completion of its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders.

"We provided an update on the previous year's milestones and our plans for the continued growth of LendingArch's platform in 2020," said Paul Hadzoglou, president of LendingArch. "We would like to thank our valued shareholders and are looking forward to continued growth in the auto loan and relative lending sectors during 2020, with multiple strategic partnerships and the continued natural organic growth of our brand and services throughout North America."

Established in 2015, LendingArch has experienced tremendous growth in the financial rate comparison sector, particularly in its Auto Loan division, attracting thousands of applications every month for consumers looking to obtain an auto loan.

LendingArch noted during the AGM that it had plans to expand into the US in a number of loan categories, in addition to continuing to pursue expansion within Canada through the launch of its new Subprime Consulting Division and Private Sales Division for Car Dealerships nationwide.

LendingArch currently has over 220,000 customers, adding more than 10,000 customers every month.

LendingArch is a robust platform that allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. LendingArch assists Canadians by facilitating loan, credit and automobile purchases through referrals based on their individual credit profile and more relevant data points to save them time and money.

About LendingArch

LendingArch is an online platform that helps Canadians find and compare rates for everything from personal loans to credit cards to auto loans. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.

SOURCE LendingArch

For further information: https://lendingarch.com or contact [email protected]