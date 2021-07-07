LendCare Powers the Launch of Segway Powersports Canada

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - LendCare Capital Inc., a leading Canadian finance and technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of goeasy Ltd., announced today that it has partnered with Segway Powersports Canada, as they launch a brand-new range of innovative off-road vehicles in the thriving, domestic powersports market. The new partnership supports the continued national expansion of FrontLine, LendCare's origination platform, to a growing network of powersport dealers across Canada, at a time of escalating global demand for all-terrain vehicles and outdoor activities.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Segway as they enter the Canadian market with an exciting range of off-road vehicles", said Ali Metel, CEO, LendCare Capital, "This is a perfect fit for LendCare, as we continue to expand our financing program in the growing powersports sector, by eliminating financial barriers for Canadian consumers who are looking to purchase high quality, all-terrain vehicles from internationally trusted brands."

"This is an exciting time for everyone at Segway as we launch our latest line of adventure vehicles just in time for the great Canadian summer", said Mark Rivers, CEO, Segway Powersports Canada, "Our dedicated dealers are ready to start selling, using LendCare's origination platform as their financing solution, ensuring consumers all across the country can discover their sense of adventure, at the wheel of one of our vehicles, as quickly as possible".

The new partnership further solidifies LendCare's growing reputation as a leading consumer financing provider for powersports vehicles and accessories, with the global market size projected to reach over $50B by 2027.

About LendCare Capital

LendCare Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), is a Canadian point-of-sale consumer finance and technology company, which enables over 3,000 businesses to increase their revenue by providing full credit spectrum financing at the point-of-sale. For over a decade, LendCare has cleared a path to providing fast, reliable, and affordable financing options for the powersports, automotive, retail, home improvement and health sectors, while processing over $6 billion in loan applications to date. With a dedicated team of finance experts and well-established partnerships with merchants, dealerships and brokers, LendCare bridges the gap between credit score and customers living their best life.

Stay Connected to LendCare

FrontLine: https://youtu.be/0SBI4o7BxIQ

Facebook: facebook.com/LendCareCanada

Instagram: instagram.com/lendcarecanada

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/lendcare

Website: lendcare.ca

About Segway Powersports Canada

Segway Powersports Canada is bringing their futuristic all-terrain vehicles to the world of adventure and thrills. The Segway ATV, SSV and UTV collections are available in numerous drive options, including a hybrid version and are set to rival industry giants! Technology includes an amazing smartphone app that accesses the real-time data of your vehicle through Smart Commanding System (SCS). The intelligent interaction with your vehicle leads you to epic places to ride! Between the innovation, performance, design and technology coupled with our Segway ownership experience, and a robust warranty, an unforgettable ride is at your fingertips!

Stay Connected to Segway Powersports Canada

Website: segwaypowersports.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/segwaypowersportscanada

Instagram: instagram.com/segwaypowersports.canada

