LendCare expands FrontLine point-of-sale finance solution into auto repair industry. Tweet this

Following a successful pilot completed in the first quarter of 2021, the Company's proprietary point-of-sale finance platform, FrontLine, will now be rolled out to over 1,000 existing auto partners nationwide, before being released to the general market in the third quarter of 2021.

LendCare's end-to-end digital financing process alleviates the stress of costly and unexpected auto repairs, by enabling service centres to offer their services to consumers who are often unable to afford them. The solution, which is also used across other LendCare verticals, is designed to address the needs of service centres, while allowing consumers the option to get pre-approved before they set foot in a repair shop.

About LendCare Capital

LendCare Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), is a Canadian point-of-sale consumer finance and technology company, which enables over 3,000 businesses to increase their revenue by providing full credit spectrum financing at the point-of-sale. For over a decade, LendCare has cleared a path to providing fast, reliable, and affordable financing options for the powersports, automotive, retail, home improvement and health sectors, while processing over $6 billion in loan applications to date. With a dedicated team of finance experts and well-established partnerships with merchants, dealerships and brokers, LendCare bridges the gap between credit score and customers living their best life.

