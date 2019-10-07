Len Johnson selected as finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award

CALGARY, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Advanced Flow Measurement Inc. ("AFTI") is pleased to announce co-Founder Len Johnson has been nominated for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award.

This is the second time Len has been nominated for the award, the first in 2012.

"This recognition is rewarding, and I believe any of the entrepreneurs who have made it to finals are deserving of the award. I know in our case that the unbelievable perseverance of our team to make WatchDog a success in the market has been incredible. It is certainly the greatest thing I have witnessed and participated in my business career," commented Len on his selection.

"Len's persistence and optimism to bring the idea to market is to be applauded," said George Crookshank, Chairman of the Board for AFTI, "In the past year to 18 months, we have seen some of Canada's major producers, buying WatchDog in the hundreds and thousands which is an extremely gratifying result for years of dedication."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award recognizes the endeavors of Entrepreneurs who have created products and services which advance our economy and identify market demand. Since its inception, the Entrepreneur of the Year has grown and now includes programs in more than 60 countries. The program has recognized the achievements of Canada's top entrepreneurs for 26 years.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Dinner and Gala event for all the Finalists will be held on October 10, 2019 where the 2019 Recipient will be announced.

https://www.ey.com/ca/en/newsroom/news-releases/2019-finalists-announced-for-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2019-prairies-program

AFTI WatchDog is a Calgary based company which, through its WatchDog platform, offers well site monitoring technology. WatchDog is used by most major producers in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

