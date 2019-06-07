Leiden University Medical Center Chooses Martello to Improve the Performance and Reliability of Hybrid Cloud-Based Services

Netherlands-based hospital stays in control of its hybrid cloud environment with Martello's single pane of glass.

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) has chosen Martello's iQ IT visualization software for better control and insight into the performance of hybrid cloud-based services, with a single pane of glass consolidating performance data from multiple sources.

Cloud computing has changed the way applications and services are delivered and has transformed many businesses from private to hybrid cloud environments. Datacenters and networks are no longer easily controlled, and it can be challenging to deliver reliable service quality in hybrid cloud environments that mix public and private components. Martello is helping organizations like LUMC solve this problem. The Company's iQ IT visualization software integrates with the industry's most common IT monitoring and service management tools, as well as cloud-based services like Microsoft Office 365 and Azure, to deliver a range of performance data and analytics from a single dashboard.

Leiden University Medical Center, located in Leiden, Netherlands, is the university hospital affiliated with Leiden University. "Leiden University Medical Center has depended on Martello's solutions to deliver insight and reliability for our mission-critical IT infrastructure for close to ten years. Over this period, Martello's solutions have grown with us and helped us manage our hybrid cloud environment more effectively," said Willem Bouwman, IT Specialist, SQL Database and SCOM Monitoring in the Information Technology and Digital Innovation department of Leiden University Medical Center. "Most recently, we've again expanded our relationship with Martello to gain better control of our Office 365 service delivery."

LUMC has integrated several IT monitoring and management tools into its iQ dashboard, including SCOM, TOPDesk, SolarWinds and Zabbix, and recently brought its Microsoft Office 365 deployment onto this system, for a single view of all relevant performance data in its IT hybrid cloud infrastructure. Learn more about Martello's Office 365 solution.

"Leiden University Medical Center is both innovative and proactive when it comes to managing its IT infrastructure, a critical asset for the organization," said Stefanie Richheimer, Chief Revenue Officer of Martello Technologies. "Never satisfied with the status quo, LUMC is always looking to improve service delivery for its users, and we're pleased to work with them to provide solutions."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

