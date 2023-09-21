MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - In a Léger poll of 1,000 Quebecers conducted between August 1 and 7, 2023, respondents rated Videotron as the telecom with the best customer service in Québec. The length of Videotron's lead underscores the superior quality of its customer service: Videotron was picked by almost twice as many respondents as its nearest rival.

"Videotron's priorities have always been customer-centric and its efforts have always been customer-driven," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Today, Videotron's excellent service has been recognized once again. These results are a direct reflection of the talent, dedication and outstanding work of our people across Québec."

In further evidence of its special relationship with Quebecers, Videotron has widened its lead over its closest competitor since the 2022 survey. Videotron has also been ranked as Québec's most respected telecommunications provider in Léger's Reputation survey 17 times since 2006.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. On April 3rd 2023, Videotron acquired Freedom Mobile, creating the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada. As of June 30, 2023, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,610,100 subscriber connections to their mobile telephone services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2023, Videotron was serving 1,374,500 television customers, 1,716,800 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 712,100 to its wireline telephone service. Finally, Videotron has been crowned the telecommunication company offering the best customer service in Quebec.

