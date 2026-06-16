Léger Survey Finds That 87% of Quebecers Recognize That People Living With Obesity Face Bias or Discrimination

Yet only 55% believe it has a negative impact on the quality of healthcare received

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Weight bias and discrimination remain widespread in Quebec. According to a recent Léger survey conducted on behalf of Obesity Matters, 87% of Quebecers believe that people living with obesity face prejudice or discrimination at least occasionally, including 52% who believe this happens often.

This recognition is important, but it also reveals a significant blind spot. While 93% of respondents believe that obesity-related bias affects the mental health and self-esteem of people living with obesity, only 55% believe that it also negatively impacts the quality of healthcare they receive. Overall, 63% believe that weight bias influences healthcare, while 18% believe it has no impact and 20% are unsure.

"These findings are both encouraging and concerning. Encouraging, because Quebecers clearly recognize that weight bias and discrimination exist. Concerning, because many still underestimate how deeply these experiences affect people living with obesity, particularly when it comes to accessing healthcare. As someone who grew up experiencing weight stigma firsthand, I know how deeply it shapes the way you see yourself and whether you feel safe asking for help. Recognizing the problem is an important first step, but we must continue working toward a society where people living with obesity feel respected, supported and understood," said Priti Chawla Karunakaran, Founder & Executive Director of Obesity Matters.

Greater Recognition of Obesity as a Chronic Disease, but Understanding Remains Incomplete

The Léger survey shows that a majority of Quebecers (59%) now consider obesity to be a chronic disease. However, nearly one-third (29%) still do not share this view. This understanding has a direct impact on attitudes toward care: 68% of Quebecers believe that people living with obesity should receive a level of care comparable to that provided for other chronic diseases. This proportion rises to 83% among respondents who recognize obesity as a chronic disease, but drops to 48% among those who do not.

"The survey findings reinforce what we observe in clinical practice: the way obesity is understood has a direct impact on how individuals living with the disease are treated and supported. Obesity is a complex chronic disease influenced by a combination of biological, environmental, psychological, and social factors. Recognizing obesity as a chronic disease helps shift the conversation away from blame and stigma toward evidence-based care, enabling patients to access the support, resources, and treatments they need to improve their health and well-being," said Dr. Alexandro Zarruk, an internist specializing in metabolic dysregulation.

Healthcare Remains a Significant Blind Spot in Public Perception

Léger survey respondents identified several settings where people living with obesity are likely to experience judgment or discrimination, including social media (67%), educational settings (62%), sports and fitness facilities (58%), workplaces (55%), and personal or family relationships (41%).

In addition, 38% of Léger survey respondents believe that weight-related bias is likely to occur within the healthcare system and 41% within their personal or family relationships. It is precisely in these settings that the gap between public perception and the lived experiences of people living with obesity appears to be the most pronounced.

By comparing data from the Léger survey, which measures the perceptions of the general Quebec population, with findings from its community survey called "Living With Obesity in Quebec", conducted among people living with obesity, the organization Obesity Matters sought to amplify the voices of Quebecers living with this condition and gain a deeper understanding of their day-to-day realities.

Together, these two initiatives make it possible to compare what the general population perceives about obesity-related stigma with what people living with this chronic disease report experiencing in their daily lives.

What People Living With Obesity Experience Every Day

The community survey paints a somewhat different picture from that perceived by the general population.

Indeed, the settings most frequently identified by people living with obesity as places where they have experienced judgment or discrimination are public spaces (59%), family environments (59%), healthcare settings (57%), workplaces (43%), friends and close relationships (43%), and social media (40%).

In addition, 63% said that a physician had attributed the cause of a health problem to their weight, without further evaluation, while 44% said they had avoided or postponed a medical appointment out of fear of being judged. Furthermore, 41% of people living with obesity stated that anticipated stigma makes it more difficult to access healthcare services.

"The data reveal something important: the general population recognizes that bias exists, but for people living with obesity, its effects are often much deeper. As someone living with obesity, I know that a better understanding of the disease can help people experience less guilt, less isolation, and feel more confident in seeking care. The general population is ready; now we need to turn this awareness into meaningful action that better supports people living with obesity and continues the work of reducing stigma," said Maude Picotte, a person living with obesity and Director of Communications and Community Engagement at Obesity Matters.

Other Significant Gaps in Perception

The psychological impacts of weight bias are widely recognized: 93% of Quebecers believe that obesity-related prejudice negatively affects mental health and self-esteem. The experiences documented through Obesity Matters' community survey show how these impacts manifest in everyday life, including avoiding activities (80%), anxiety (58%), social isolation (54%), and depression (38%).

Both initiatives point to the same conclusion: most Quebecers recognize obesity as a chronic disease and acknowledge the existence of weight bias and discrimination. However, they continue to underestimate how stigma manifests itself within the healthcare system and how it affects the quality of care received by people living with obesity.

What is needed is a broader societal shift: one that combines education, efforts to reduce weight bias, and greater support for people living with obesity so they can seek help earlier and navigate the healthcare system with confidence.

About the Léger Survey

This Omnibus survey, conducted by Léger on behalf of Obesity Matters, was carried out among a representative sample of 1,052 Quebecers aged 18 and older who were able to complete the survey in either French or English. Data were collected between May 29 and May 31, 2026. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size would have a maximum margin of error of ±3.0%, 19 times out of 20.

About the "Living With Obesity in Quebec" Community Survey

The community survey was conducted as part of the Quebec awareness and advocacy campaign "3 Million Reasons," which represents the number of Quebecers living with excess weight or obesity. Conducted online between February 17 and June 2, 2026, the survey gathered responses from 528 Quebecers living with overweight or obesity. The results reflect voluntary participation and are not weighted; rather, they provide valuable insight into the lived experiences of people directly affected.

About Obesity Matters

Obesity Matters is a patient advocacy organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through education, support, and advocacy. Through initiatives such as its Health & Wellness Workshops, the organization works to break down barriers, promote sustainable lifestyle changes, and inspire a future in which everyone has the opportunity to live a healthier, happier life. Follow Obesity Matters on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. For more information, visit obesity-matters.com.

SOURCE Obesity Matters

Media Contact: Marie-Philippe Busque, Capital-Image, [email protected]