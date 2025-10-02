Global Obesity Tops One Billion: UN Recognizes Canadian Non-Profit Obesity Matters for Innovative Model of Care

Award highlights the role of lived experience in rethinking global approaches to obesity

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Obesity Matters, a Canadian non-profit led by people with lived experience of obesity, has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force (UNIATF) Award at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The award celebrates bold and person-centred approaches to tackling obesity and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Pictured (left to right): Luz Maria De Regil, Director, Nutrition and Safety, World Health Organization; Priti Chawla Karunakaran, Founder and Executive Director, Obesity Matters; Sandra Elia, Chair, Obesity Matters. Obesity Matters was recognized with the 2025 UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2025. (CNW Group/Obesity Matters)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one billion people are living with obesity today. The World Obesity Federation projects that by 2035, half of humanity will be affected by overweight or obesity if urgent action is not taken.

Obesity Matters was recognized for creating a model of care that blends science with humanity and ensures people living with obesity are represented -- from peer support to international advocacy.

"This honour is not just for our organization, but for every individual who has shared their story, challenged stigma, and demanded dignity in care," said Priti Chawla Karunakaran, Founder & Executive Director. "Rooted in lived experience, we have built a model showing that person-centred support can be scaled globally and adapted to diverse contexts."

The OM Wellness Workshop, highlighted during the UN ceremony, is a free 12-month virtual program pairing clinical expertise with lived experience to reduce stigma, build resilience, and promote sustainable lifestyle changes. Surveys showed a 36% drop in self-blame, a 29% reduction in guilt and shame, and a 35% increase in confidence -- evidence that grassroots support strengthens clinical care. Through this workshop and digital platforms, Obesity Matters has reached more than 10 million people worldwide.

"This award affirms that lived experience matters," said Sandra Elia, Chair of Obesity Matters. "When people feel supported, understood, and treated with dignity, meaningful change is possible -- not only in Canada, but anywhere in the world."

By amplifying lived voices and advancing inclusive programs, Obesity Matters is contributing to the WHO's vision of equitable, person-centred responses to obesity and NCDs -- and showing how Canadian leadership can inspire global progress.

Obesity Matters is a Canadian non-profit founded by individuals with lived experience of obesity. It provides stigma-free support, education, and advocacy to change the narrative around obesity and influence policy.

