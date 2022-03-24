Legendary Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black joins NorthStar Gaming

A veteran of Canadian sports broadcasting, Rod brings a wealth of sports knowledge to the NorthStar Bets team

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming announced today that legendary Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black is joining NorthStar Gaming as a host and brand ambassador for NorthStar Bets.

Rod is one of the most recognised and trusted names in Canadian sports broadcasting. He spent the majority of his career at Bell Media where he was a play-by-play announcer for the CFL, Toronto Blue Jays and host of Toronto Raptors broadcasts. He has provided commentary and play-by-play for various events including The Masters, RBC Canadian Open and five Olympic Games. Rod is a recipient of the Sports Media Canada Award for Outstanding Sports Broadcaster and a five-time Gemini Award nominee for Canada's Best Sportscaster.

In his new role, Rod will serve as a brand ambassador for NorthStar Bets and provide sports commentary and hosting duties across the platform's social channels and in-app content.

"Rod is a familiar voice and face to Canadian sports fans and a perfect fit to champion the NorthStar Bets platform and educate consumers about our content-driven experience," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding partner, NorthStar Gaming. "We're thrilled Rod is joining the NorthStar Bets team and bringing his expansive knowledge of all major leagues across North America as we establish ourselves as leaders in the intersection of sports media and betting."

Rod joins a growing NorthStar Bets' content team which includes Senior NHL Insider Chris Johnston. Chris is considered one of North America's top hockey insiders and leads NorthStar Bets coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the NHL at large.

"It's an exciting time for sports fans across Ontario and I look forward to introducing them to the NorthStar Bets brand and platform. Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to cover some of the biggest moments in Canadian sports history, but what I've always enjoyed most is the ability to interact and engage with passionate fans, something I look forward to continuing to do as a NorthStar Bets host and ambassador," said Rod Black.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

