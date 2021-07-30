By combining the Ren's Pets network with that of Mondou,

Legault Group has established itself as a Canadian leader in the pet market

MONTREAL, July 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Legault Group, the Quebec-based family business that owns Mondou stores, is proud to announce the acquisition of Ren's Pets, a pet supply retailer based in Guelph, Ontario. The company acquires 100% of the shares of Ren's Pets. This is Legault Group's first acquisition outside of Quebec.

Founded in 1975 in Oakville, Ontario, Ren's Pets is growing rapidly and now has 35 stores, 31 in Ontario, two in New Brunswick and two in Nova Scotia, as well as a distribution centre in Guelph. In the past few months, the company has opened three stores and plans to open three more by the end of the year. It employs close to 500 people and also has a transactional website for online orders that it ships across the country.

"This transaction is part of Legault Group's growth plan, which is based on expanding our activities in Canada through acquisitions and partnerships focused on innovation," said Martin Deschênes, Chief Executive Officer of Legault Group. "It will allow both companies to combine their strengths and accelerate their growth in Canada by opening new stores through an agile and flexible approach."

"We are proud to join Legault Group and combine our strengths with the Mondou store network in order to pursue our development. We share common values with this respected team in the Canadian industry such as customer service excellence and a commitment to the community and the well-being and health of animals," added Scott Arsenault, President of Ren's Pets. "We are confident that this transaction will be beneficial not only to both banners, but also to all Canadian consumers who care about their pets."

"It is very important for us to preserve the unique character of Ren's Pets and respect the original concept that has made the company's success and reputation for over 40 years," explained Jules Legault, President and Co-owner of Legault Group. "This acquisition therefore represents collaboration and continuity for Ren's Pets, since the brand and all the personnel, including the current management team, will remain in place."

This partnership holds significant growth potential for both banners due to the growing popularity of the pet market in Canada, particularly over the past 18 months. Mondou and Ren's Pets will continue to pursue their multi-channel distribution strategy, including stores and online sales, in order to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.

About Legault Group

Legault Group is a vertically integrated, family-owned Quebec company specializing in food and accessories for pets, notably through the Mondou chain of stores. With its Canada-wide retail network, multiple brands and local manufacturing facilities, Legault Group is the country's reference in this sector.

About Ren's Pets

Ren's Pets carries the largest selection of pet supplies, including pet food, treats and toys for your Pet's Best Life. Ren's is an industry leader in high-quality professional grooming supplies. The Ren's promise guarantees knowledgeable staff will help you find the best food for your pet. The Ren's Reward program lets you earn free food and redeem points online or in-store. For more information, visit www.renspets.com.

About Mondou

Since 1938, Mondou has been a Quebec brand offering products, services and advice for the well-being and health of animals. Since the Legault family acquired this Quebec flagship in 1983, the number of stores has grown from one to 74, thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number nearly 1,100 across Quebec. Much more than a pet food store, Mondou stands out for the expertise of its team of experienced consultants and its commitment to not selling animals. With animal welfare at the heart of its values, Mondou is strongly committed to partner organizations and works to advance the animal cause through numerous initiatives. For more information, visit www.mondou.com.

SOURCE Legault Group

For further information: Pierre Tessier, [email protected], 514 233-1636