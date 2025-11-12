MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebec-based company Mondou announced today that a total of $400,000 was raised during the 11th edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign in support of the Mira Foundation, which took place from September 11 to November 2, 2025.

This year, the Mondou community contributed to the campaign in several ways: by making in-store donations, purchasing exclusive promotional items such as the Mira 2026 Calendar and the Mira Sticker Set, or by redeeming their Cuddle points for donations.

This flagship initiative continues, year after year, to support the vital mission of the Mira Foundation, which provides guide dogs and service dogs to people living with visual or motor disabilities, as well as to young individuals on the autism spectrum (ASD).

Presented under the theme "Make magic happen", the 2025 campaign once again united the public around a cause that has been transforming lives for nearly 45 years.

"At Mondou, we truly believe that collective generosity can achieve great things. Thanks to the dedication of our loyal customers, our passionate teams, and our valued partners, this 11th edition once again helped advance the Mira Foundation's mission and improve the quality of life for many people. This campaign proves that together, we can create a little magic and change lives, one dog at a time." – Mélanie St-Martin, Vice President of Operations at Mondou

Since the first edition in 2015, more than $4 million has been donated to the Mira Foundation. In addition to this annual campaign, Mondou supports Mira through an annual donation of 110 tons of Vetdiet food, contributing to every stage of the dogs' training journey.

"Mondou has been a loyal partner for over a decade. Thanks to its support and the generosity of its customers, we can continue to offer guide and service dogs free of charge, even though their training and placement cost an average of $35,000 each. Today, more than 700 Mira dogs accompany our beneficiaries throughout Quebec." – Nicolas St-Pierre, Executive Director of the Mira Foundation

About Mondou

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a family-owned Quebec company offering products, services, and expert advice for the well-being of pets. Since being acquired by the Legault family in 1983, Mondou has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from a single store to nearly 100 locations across Quebec, and now employs over 1,300 people. The well-being of animals is at the heart of the company's values, and Mondou is actively involved with many shelters and partner organizations. Through its expertise, community engagement, and high-quality product offering, Mondou has become a recognized leader in its field for over 85 years.

About the Mira Foundation

The Mira Foundation aims to enhance the autonomy and social inclusion of individuals living with visual or motor disabilities, as well as young people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), by providing them with guide dogs and service dogs specially trained to meet their needs, free of charge. Since its founding in 1981, the organization has placed over 4,000 dogs with individuals seeking a better quality of life.

