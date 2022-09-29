LegalWills.ca to help British Columbians set up their Will during Make a Will Week

The only fully digital online estate planning service in BC wants to make it easier than ever for British Columbians to set up their Will.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - October 2 – 8 is Make a Will week in BC and LegalWills.ca is making it easier than ever for British Columbians to access affordable estate planning. With recent provincial changes allowing for digital signatures, remote witnesses, and electronic storage of Wills, LegalWills.ca is the only online Wills provider that offers a fully digital estate planning service.

As an early disruptor in the industry, LegalWills.ca was one of the first to offer online estate planning in Canada as a means to create increased accessibility to estate planning for Canadians. After over 20 years, LegalWills.ca sets the standard for technology advancement and adoption in the industry. Endorsed by the Law Society of BC, LegalWills.ca offers a fully digital end-to-end e-signature solution in British Columbia in partnership with Syngrafii. This includes an audit trace and online storage of a video signing session and final legal documents.

"With the recent change to the laws, BC has taken the lead in innovation in online estate planning in Canada," says Tim Hewson, Founder and CEO of LegalWills.ca. "Every other province and territory needs to take notice of how well it has been working in BC and we're hoping other provincial laws change as well. We believe every Canadian has a right to proper and accessible estate planning services. These recent changes allow for better access through innovation and technology."

During Make A Will week in British Columbia, LegalWills.ca will offer 20% off with code BC20.

About LegalWills

LegalWills.ca is the first and leading online estate planning platform in Canada, having created over half a million estate planning documents in the past 20 years. In 2020 alone, over 100,000 estate planning documents were created by customers in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, LegalWills.ca has given away over 7,000 estate planning documents free of charge to front line health care and education workers across Canada.

For more information please visit: www.legalwills.ca .

