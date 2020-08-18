LegalWills.ca Restructures Their Online Estate Planning Service to Support Quebec

LegalWills.ca has given their online estate planning service an overhaul in order to support Quebec laws, making the online provider of Wills, Power of Attorney, and other common legal documents available in every Canadian province and territory.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Residents of Quebec face the same challenges as the rest of Canadians; it can be expensive and inconvenient to prepare a Will, yet every adult should have one.

With approximately 65% of Canadian adults without an up-to-date Will in place, the majority of Canadians are set to not have control over what happens to their assets should they pass.

The Ottawa-based online estate planning business, LegalWills.ca, now brings the most affordable and comprehensive estate planning solutions on the market to Canadians nationwide, with Quebec being the final province to be added to LegalWills.ca's services due to the structure of Quebec law that is so different from the rest of Canada.

"It has taken us months - if not years - of work, collaborating with legal professionals in Quebec and we now believe we have the most complete service available in the Province today," says Tim Hewson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LegalWills.

"We can now proudly say that our services are available across all of Canada, no exceptions."

Until now, Quebec residents have been very limited in their options for online estate planning services, often requiring them to write their Wills in more traditional ways, using a lawyer or notary. Or, they may opt to use DIY kits that include blank forms, which can be limited in their capabilities and typically lack the error checking of an interactive online service.

Now, LegalWills.ca fills the gap in Quebec by providing convenient, secure, cost-effective Wills, Protection Mandates and Power of Attorney services so that Quebec residents can protect their families, friends and their assets from the comfort of their homes.

Services on LegalWills.ca are currently offered in English only; however, the French website is underway and will launch in late 2020.

About LegalWills

With offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, LegalWills has been allowing people to create common legal documents in a very easy, convenient, private, secure and cost-effective manner, without the need to pay the high expenses of a lawyer for 20 years.

They work with local attorneys to develop online legal services that are of the highest quality and in accordance with the laws of the customer's local jurisdiction. They go far beyond any do-it-yourself kit or online repository of legal forms and documents. All of your legal documents can be stored and maintained by you online, in a private and secure manner.

