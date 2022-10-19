LegalWills.ca helps Ontarians set up their Will with an easy, user-friendly online service during Make a Will Month

From digital assets like social media accounts, music playlists, and cryptocurrency, to setting up a pet trust and ensuring your loved ones are looked after, November is a reminder that it is never the wrong time to draft or update a Will – and there are options that make it easier than ever

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - November is Make a Will month in Ontario and LegalWills.ca wants Ontarians to know that it has never been easier – or more affordable – to plan for the future. Most Ontarians don't realize that if someone dies without a Will, the government will decide what to do with their estate and even choose a guardian for minor children – not to mention lengthy court battles and added legal costs for loved ones.

Founded and based in Ontario, LegalWills.ca was developed in 2000 to provide an easier alternative to costly lawyers and complicated Will kits. As an early disruptor in the industry, LegalWills.ca was the first to offer dedicated online estate planning services in Canada as a means to create increased accessibility to estate planning for Canadians. After over 20 years, LegalWills.ca sets the standard for technology advancement and adoption in the industry. Using the best encryption standards available, online Wills provider LegalWills.ca wants Ontarians to feel secure and well-prepared.

"Uncertainty always makes for increased planning. We saw an upward trend in the number of people who set up Wills during the pandemic," says Tim Hewson, Founder and CEO of LegalWills.ca. "As a province we have a long way to go before everyone has a Will, but we are dedicated to being part of the solution during Make a Will month."

Regularly offering Will services for $39.95 and mirror Wills for a couple for $59.95, during Make A Will month in Ontario, LegalWills.ca will offer 20% off with code ON20.

About LegalWills

Ottawa based company LegalWills.ca is the first and leading dedicated online estate planning platform in Canada, having created over half a million estate planning documents in the past 20 years. In 2020 alone, over 100,000 estate planning documents were created by customers in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, LegalWills.ca has given away over 7,000 estate planning documents free of charge to front line health care and education workers as well as Indigenous Canadians across Canada.

For more information please visit: www.legalwills.ca .

SOURCE LegalWills

For further information: Candace Huntly, 416-721-6858, [email protected]