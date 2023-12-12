LegalWills Approved as Participant in the Law Society of Ontario's Access to Innovation Program

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - LegalWills, Canada's first dedicated online Wills and estate planning platform, is proud to announce its approval as a participant in the Law Society of Ontario's Access to Innovation (A2I) program . This approval is a testament to LegalWills' dedication to innovation and the protection of clients and their private information.

Launched in 2021, the Law Society's Access to Innovation is a five-year pilot program that aims to create a regulatory environment for legal innovators. Technological advancement in the legal sector is accelerating with the adoption of digital and online tools. This pilot program allows for innovation and the development of new services while protecting the public. The A2I program approval shows the provider has been vetted by the Law Society of Ontario to ensure it operates in a manner that protects the public.

"We are thrilled to be an authorized participant in the Law Society of Ontario's Access to Innovation program. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to innovation in the estate planning sector," said Tim Hewson, CEO and Co-Founder at LegalWills. "It is no secret that most Canadians still do not have a Will. Our goal is to continue to leverage technology to make estate planning more accessible, affordable, and user-friendly."

"We're excited to have LegalWills join the suite of A2I approved service providers," said Diana Miles, CEO of the Law Society of Ontario. "As the breadth of offerings continues to grow, consumers benefit from more safe choices in legal technology. Legal tech service providers approved by the Law Society of Ontario meet standards that will protect users and enhance the important work of providing more access to legal supports."

The A2I program aligns with LegalWills' mission to leverage technology to empower individuals to take control of their estate planning through a secure and convenient online platform. As a participant in the A2I program, LegalWills will provide quarterly reports to a review committee to ensure consistent quality of service and appropriate handling of sensitive customer data.

LegalWills is an online platform offering tools and resources to make estate planning more accessible and affordable. They were the first dedicated online estate planning platform in Canada, and have created over half a million Wills and other legal documents since launching in 2000. Offering services in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada, they have also expanded globally to the US, UK and South Africa. For more information please visit: legalwills.ca.

