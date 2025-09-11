MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - A nationwide class settlement of claims against Loblaw/Weston by persons resident in Canada who purchased Packaged Bread between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021 has been approved by the Superior Court of Quebec (S.C.M. no. 500-06-000888-178) and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Settlement"). The $500 million Settlement, including $96 million already advanced through the Loblaw Card Program allocates 22% to the Quebec Action and 78% to the Ontario Action for the rest of Canada.

HOW DO I MAKE A CLAIM?

To receive compensation from this settlement, eligible Quebec Settlement Class Members must submit their Claim Forms by December 12, 2025 through the Settlement Website: www.QuebecBreadSettlement.ca.

BENEFITS FOR QUEBEC SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS

The monies allocated to the Quebec Action net of court-approved lawyers' fees, administration expenses and funder entitlements will be distributed to eligible Quebec Settlement Class Members in accordance with the Court-approved Distribution Protocol available on the Settlement Website.

Quebec Settlement Class Members who purchased Packaged Bread for personal use and not for resale must submit a claim for a proportionate share of settlement compensation from the Quebec Consumer Fund established by the Distribution Protocol. The amount of compensation payable to each claimant will depend on the number of claims approved by the Quebec Settlement Administrators.

Quebec Settlement Class Members who previously claimed compensation from the Loblaw Card Program who submit a claim for compensation in this Settlement will only be paid an incremental amount above the $25.00 Loblaw card if there are sufficient funds available, and only if the incremental amount exceeds the $5.00 minimum payment threshold set by the Distribution Protocol.

Monies allocated to the Other Purchaser Fund established by the Distribution Protocol for the benefit of Settlement Class Members who purchased Packaged Bread for resale in the same or a modified form will be held in Trust at this time and distributed as the Courts direct at a later date.

TO OBTAIN MORE INFORMATION VISIT: WWW.QUEBECBREADSETTLEMENT.CA

OR CALL 1-888-677-5770

This Notice is for Settlement Class Members in the Quebec Action who were resident in Quebec on December 31, 2021. Residents elsewhere in Canada on December 31, 2021, please visit the Ontario Settlement Website at www.CanadianBreadSettlement.ca for information on the Ontario Action.

Lawyers for members of the Quebec Settlement Class are:

Mtre Joey Zukran / Mtre Léa Bruyere

LPC Avocats

[email protected] / [email protected]

Mtre Michael Vathilakis / Mtre Karim Renno

Renno Vathilakis Inc.

[email protected] / [email protected]

