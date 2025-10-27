TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks Duty Counsel Day, a nationwide initiative led by Legal Aid Plans of Canada to recognize the essential role duty counsel lawyers play in providing access to justice for people facing court without a lawyer by their side.

Duty counsel lawyers provide free legal advice and representation to individuals who appear in court without a lawyer. They assist people with criminal, family and immigration matters by helping them understand their rights and navigate the legal system, often during times of great uncertainty and distress.

"Duty counsel are often the first, and sometimes the only, source of legal support for people in crisis," says John Panusa, KC, chair of the Association of Legal Aid Plans of Canada. "In moments of fear, confusion or vulnerability, duty counsel provides not only legal advice, but guidance and support to ensure that no one is left to face the justice system alone. Their work is essential to upholding fairness, dignity and equitable access to justice for everyone."

Every year, duty counsel assists thousands of people in courtrooms and remotely across Canada. Duty counsel advocate for those they serve, safeguard rights and make a meaningful difference in countless lives every day.

On Oct. 27, the Association of Legal Aid Plans invites all Canadians to recognize and show their appreciation for duty counsel. To learn more, find duty counsel services in your province, or access teaching resources, please visit the Duty Counsel Day website.

