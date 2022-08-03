Legacy Southwestern Ontario firm merges with Melo LLP

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The trusted tax and financial advisors at MPW Chartered Professional Accountants LLP have joined bold new firm Melo LLP as of July 1, 2022.

The expanded Melo LLP now offers enhanced accounting, tax, legal and financial services to clients across Southwestern Ontario, with offices in Windsor, Leamington, Forest, Wyoming, Sarnia and Strathroy.

Melo LLP (CNW Group/Melo LLP)

An integrated, multi-disciplinary team driven by enduring entrepreneurialism and deep industry knowledge, Melo LLP was founded less than a year ago, and has been on an ambitious growth trajectory since — already emerging as a key player in their respective markets.

In 2021, they joined together with Sarkis Isaac CPA Professional Corporation, a 40-year veteran firm in the public accounting space, to drive business sustainability and growth for clients.

Now with this latest merger, Melo LLP is poised to provide an even broader network of clients with unique specialty services and business advisory support.

The former MPW was a highly people-centric firm, with more than 35 years of experience providing insight to a diverse array of industries including agriculture, manufacturing, technology, non-profit organizations and more.

Thanks to the merger Melo LLP is now comprised of 50 dedicated professionals, as well as 8 partners, all enthusiastically committed to providing clients with exceptional service experiences and advice.

"We were drawn to MPW because of their unique, service-centric approach to clients, as well as their desire to grow and further enhance service offerings," says managing partner, Jason Melo. "We offer an extensive set of capabilities, and as seasoned entrepreneurs ourselves, have an inside understanding of the business needs and aspirations of those we serve."

"Moving forward together, we will expand our ability to provide holistic, yet streamlined support to companies of all sizes, from a variety of industries," he continues.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with our new colleagues as a combined unit, providing even more expansive insight and advice to our valued clients. Together, our shared resources and knowledge ensure that we can offer more services in-house to help clients access their organizational and financial goals," says former MPW (now Melo LLP) partner, David Mallick.

For further information: Jason J. Melo, Managing Partner, [email protected], +1 519 564 2168; David R. Mallick, Partner, [email protected], +1 226 776 9010