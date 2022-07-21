Left On Friday and Volleyball Canada Announce Partnership to Outfit Canada's Women's Beach Volleyball Teams in LOF's Premium Active Apparel

Left On Friday to design and produce the beach volleyball uniforms worn by Canada's women's teams on the Beach Pro Tour and at Major Games

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Volleyball Canada and swimwear company Left On Friday announced a three-year partnership today.

Left On Friday will design and outfit Canada's women's beach national teams with team uniforms, bikinis and accessories and be a major sponsor of Canada's National Beach Volleyball Championships (also known as Beach Nationals). Canada's top women's beach players will be wearing Left On Friday apparel as they compete for Canada at events all over the world.

Left On Friday will also be designing and producing the beach volleyball "field of play" uniforms to be worn by Canada's women's teams at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 Pan Am Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

To celebrate, Volleyball Canada and Left On Friday hosted an evening at the Toronto Beach Club featuring Team Canada athletes playing volleyball in their LOF apparel, designed to enhance and support the elite athlete's performance, along with a training session with Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, who will soon be competing in Birmingham, England at the Commonwealth Games.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XDZmv3V1hwtZ_YNaaQPrbtgXfF0xCBi1

Volleyball Canada's President and CEO Mark Eckert said "It was clear from the start Left On Friday wanted to support Canadian athletes and saw beach volleyball as an exciting group to work with. Left On Friday working with our beach national women's teams as they continue to reach the top of the podium at events around the world is a great fit."

Left On Friday co-founder, Laura Low Ah Kee, said "Left On Friday is all about solving for an active beach lifestyle, creating swimwear that can take you from the volleyball court to a barbecue at the beach. As a Canadian brand and having grown up playing volleyball, it is so exciting for us to support and work with Team Canada's athletes as they compete and prepare for the Paris Olympics in 2024."

Left On Friday co-founder, Shannon Savage said, "We have always worked alongside athletes to design and test our swimsuits, so we are thrilled to work with Team Canada's players to continue creating swimsuits that are made to perform. How a suit fits and functions means everything to us. We know that if your suit stays put, functions and you feel great in it, you can achieve anything you put your mind to."

"I am so excited about the partnership between Volleyball Canada and Left On Friday. Left On Friday's swimwear is designed with the active woman in mind, and is the perfect mix of beauty and function. I know that I will look great and feel confident playing in Left On Friday swimwear," said Sarah Pavan, two-time Olympian, 2019 World Champion and 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist, beach volleyball.

"I'm so excited about this partnership because Left On Friday is such a thoughtfully curated line of swimwear for active women. They're designing uniforms that keep up with us, are versatile and flattering. I also love that Left On Friday is designed here in Canada and uses high quality fabrics from Italy. It's just a premium line that allows us to pursue our passion in style and focus on the mission at hand," said Melissa Humana-Paredes, 2020 Olympian and 2019 World Champion, and 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist, beach volleyball.

About Volleyball Canada

Volleyball Canada is the National Sport Organization for volleyball with more than 60,000 registered participants. Volleyball Canada fosters the growth and development of the sport in Canada, and oversees the national programs for indoor, beach and sitting volleyball.

About Left On Friday

Left On Friday (LOF) is a premium active swimsuit brand. LOF believes in a life where nothing holds you back, especially your swimsuit. LOF designed swimsuits that can keep up, are beautiful, flattering and feel amazing. Designed in Vancouver, Canada by lululemon vets, the founders are applying their years of expertise to ensure the straps stay put, seams don't rub, suits don't dig, and a fit that makes you feel like a superhero.

