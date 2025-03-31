LEEWAY MARINE BROADENS GLOBAL REACH WITH ACQUISITION OF UNMANNED SURFACE VESSEL

The Oceanus12 is a next-generation uncrewed surface vessel, designed from the keel up for extended, high endurance, fully autonomous missions in remote Arctic regions. Key features include a twin hybrid-electric propulsion system for ultimate reliability and fuel efficiency, an advanced autonomy software stack powered by MarineAI's GuardianAI software, and a mission-agnostic platform that can be configured for a diverse range of operations.

This partnership represents a landmark step in expanding Zero USV's worldwide presence, with Leeway Marine now set to offer the company's Oceanus12 USV for charter throughout Canada and the wider North American region.

"Becoming Zero USV's first global franchisee underscores our commitment to delivering the most advanced uncrewed capabilities.," said Jamie Sangster, CEO Leeway Group. "We see enormous potential for Oceanus12 - from defense and security tasks to environmental surveys and infrastructure monitoring."

This collaboration between the two companies arrives at a time when global interest in uncrewed, high-endurance vessel solutions is surging, not least within the defense sector, where continuous maritime surveillance, border security, and rapid-response capabilities in contested waters have become increasingly critical.

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Leeway Group was founded in 2015 by former navy professionals and is now one of Canada's largest charter vessel suppliers in the offshore survey and defence charter market. The Group of companies includes Leeway Marine, Leeway Vessel Management, an offshore crewing company and related US subsidiaries.

With operations in Canada, US and the Indo-Pacific Region, Leeway is poised to create significant growth for the Zero USV brand in current and emerging markets.

"It is this core experience and knowledge which gives Zero USV the confidence that Leeway Marine is the right partner to take the Oceanus12 on and work it up to meet local requirements, leveraging its deep knowledge of Canadian waters and maritime operations," says Matthew Ratsey, Zero USV's founder. "This collaboration ensures that Zero USV's cutting-edge technology, specifically developed for over-the-horizon missions, is paired with specialized, in-territory expertise."

About Zero USV

Zero USV is a new collaboration bringing together more than 50 years of marine specific design, build, engineering and operational experience into a unique new class of uncrewed surface vessels.

This includes the experience and knowledge from the successful transatlantic autonomous voyage of the Mayflower 400 which involved collaboration from MSubs and MarineAI. Zero USV enjoys a rich heritage that combines the research, marine build and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver what will surely become some of the most renowned and successful USV deployments globally.

About Leeway Marine

Leeway Marine is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based ship owner and operator, providing at-sea data acquisition, and vessel management services to their clients. Technologically forward-leaning, they are thought leaders in the maritime industry, and lead the Royal Canadian Navy's effort to test and evaluate novel maritime technology at sea.

About MarineAI

MarineAI creates cognitive artificial intelligence to enhance maritime capabilities by drawing on decades of experience in manned and unmanned marine vehicle design, manufacture and operations, coupled with vast experience in automation and autonomous systems software architecture, and computer vision expertise.

It is the software house of MSubs, set up to commercialise its autonomous and AI software in the marine environment for defence, commercial and recreational. The software used by Mayflower 400 for her successful transatlantic voyage was produced and supported by MarineAI, and this same software will be used by Zero USV.

MarineAI's autonomous AI software - "GuardianAI" - designed for manned and unmanned vessels, is currently being deployed successfully in both the defence and commercial sectors.

