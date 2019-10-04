Leesa Sleep and Hudson's Bay Donate 500 Leesa Mattresses to Canadians supported by the Canadian Mental Health Association

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Leesa Sleep, a mission-driven premium mattress company, and Hudson's Bay, Canada's premiere department store announced a commitment to donate 500 mattresses over the next year to families and individuals served by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) across the country. This long-term commitment launched earlier today, as Leesa Sleep Co-Founder David Wolfe and Hudson's Bay VP, Home, Danny Abramowitz delivered the first 16 new Leesa mattresses to a permanent housing residence for individuals who rely on services provided by CMHA.

"At Leesa Sleep we recognize the role a good night's rest plays in mental well-being," says David Wolfe, Co-Founder, Leesa Sleep. "Our commitment to donate 500 mattresses to Canadians in need through CMHA is part of our ongoing mission to create a healthier tomorrow through better sleep. We are proud that our Canadian launch partner, Hudson's Bay, shares our commitment to making an impact in our communities".

In addition to the donation of 500 Leesa mattresses, Hudson's Bay announced $25,000 to be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"This donation is part of Hudson's Bay commitment to making mental health a priority in every community in Canada by increasing understanding and improving care," says Danny Abramowitz, VP, Home, Hudson's Bay. "We are inspired by Leesa's determination to make a difference through their unique mattress donation program and are excited to work with them as they embark on this journey in Canada."

Social services such as safe and affordable housing are key to good mental health and well-being. And, research shows that a good night's sleep can help improve your mood, decision-making and social interactions.

"People need more than access to healthcare to have good mental health," says Fardous Hosseiny, Interim National CEO, CMHA. "Basic needs such as housing, food and secure employment are the foundation of wellness. Thank you to Leesa Sleep and Hudson's Bay for their generous investment in the mental health of communities across Canada."

Leesa Sleep is a certified B Corporation that has a keen focus on using business as a force for good, embedding social responsibility directly into its business model. Since their launch, Leesa has committed to donate one mattress for every ten sold, giving 35,000+ mattresses to over 1,000 non-profit organizations across North America and Europe. The premium mattress company was recently named 2019 Best For The World: Community and Best for the World: Changemaker for their positive impact and investment in community giving.

Leesa mattresses and pillows are now available to purchase online at the bay.com or to try and buy in 78 Hudson's Bay stores across Canada, starting at $790 CDN for a mattress and $95 CDN for pillows.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

ABOUT LEESA SLEEP, LLC Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a luxury mattress and sleep products company that offers North American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its success not just by its sales, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 35,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. Leesa is a proud Certified B Corporation joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland and Germany. For more information visit www.leesa.ca .

