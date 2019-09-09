Leesa Sleep, A Socially Responsible Luxury Mattress Company Launches at Hudson's Bay to Help Canadians Sleep Better

"We're very excited about our growth in the Canadian market," says David Wolfe, co-founder of Leesa Sleep. "Now more Canadians will have the opportunity to try our mattresses before they buy. In Hudson's Bay, we've found a trusted retailer that shares our commitment to high-quality products and believes in making a positive impact in local communities."

"The launch of Leesa mattresses at Hudson's Bay delivers on our promise to offer our customers diverse, on-trend and elevated brands for their homes," said Alan Asbridge, SVP, Home, Hudson's Bay. "We were particularly drawn to Leesa's approach to make a difference both in their customer's and other's lives through their unique mattress donation program. We are excited by the work we plan to do together to continue this story in Canada."

Leesa is a certified B Corporation, a benchmark for companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Through Leesa's industry-leading social impact program, they donate one mattress for every ten sold, totalling 35,000+ mattresses given to 1,000+ non-profit organizations across North America and Europe. As part of their launch with Hudson's Bay, Leesa has committed to joining forces with the retailer to create a healthier tomorrow for Canadians through increasing awareness of mental health and providing better access to a good night's sleep.

Leesa offers a choice of two mattresses: The Leesa Original features three layers of foam for support, pressure relief and comfort. Together the layers provide a universal adaptive feel which enables the mattress to accommodate different body types and sleeping styles, while preventing overheating and the sinking feeling that can happen with traditional (and often more expensive) foam mattresses. The Leesa Hybrid is a luxury mattress that combines the much-loved foam technology from the Leesa mattress and individually-wrapped pocket spring system, which responds and adapts to your body while providing edge-to-edge support. It also features two additional layers of performance foam to complement the benefits of Leesa's signature foam technology, setting the sleeping experience apart from the traditional feel of pocket springs. Leesa also offers pillows made of its signature foam.

Leesa mattresses and pillows are now available to purchase online at the bay.com or try and buy in 78 Hudson's Bay stores across Canada, starting at $790 CDN for a mattress and $95 CDN for pillows.

ABOUT LEESA SLEEP, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a luxury mattress and sleep products company that offers North American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its success not just by its sales, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 35,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

