Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge Hires Jacques St-Laurent to Support Quebec Expansion

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of its continued expansion in the Quebec market, Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge (LHH Knightsbridge) is pleased to announce that Jacques St-Laurent has joined its Montreal-based team as a Senior Advisor. Mr. St-Laurent brings more than 30 years of combined experience in international business, economic development, and the aerospace sector to the organization.

To support local demand, LHH Knightsbridge is expanding its Executive Search practice to include interim and mid-level management capabilities, in addition to its robust Talent & Leadership Development and Career Transition service offerings. Mr. St-Laurent will act as a strategic advisor for Montréal-based clients, providing counsel and helping them to attract, develop and retain world-class talent. He will also act as a Peer Advisor with the International Centre for Executive Options (ICEO), providing strategic advisory services to senior leaders.

"The Quebec market continues to play an important role in LHH Knightsbridge's rapid growth strategy," said Robert Hosking, SVP, Managing Director, Search Practices. "The addition of Jacques St-Laurent to our team is a further testament to our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class expertise at a local level."

Mr. St-Laurent is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a certified executive coach through the International Coach Federation. He currently serves on the Boards of Groupe Meloche and Techniprodec, and on the Advisory boards of Drakkar Inc., Innovitech and AAA Canada. Mr. St-Laurent is also a guest speaker and a trainer at the Collège des Administrateurs des Sociétés at Université Laval.

Prior to his consulting career, Mr. St-Laurent served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Montréal International and was President of Bell Helicopter Textron Canada. He was the founding President Chairman of the Board of Aero Montréal and in 2002 was awarded an Honorary Doctorate (Ph.D) from the Université de Montréal in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the aerospace manufacturing industry.

Jacques graduated from the Royal Military College of Canada, with a Bachelors' Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He holds an MBA from the École des sciences de la gestion at the Université du Québec à Montréal as well as a certificate in Board Governance from Université Laval.

"The entire team at Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge is delighted to welcome an executive of Jacques St-Laurent's caliber. His solid management experience, along with his extensive knowledge of the Montréal metropolitan economic development dynamics and stakeholders, are a strong addition to our team," said Marc Deschâtelets, Partner, Executive Search.

About Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge

Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge helps companies simplify the complexity associated with transforming their leadership and workforce so they can accelerate results, with less risk. As leaders in Talent and Leadership Development, Career Solutions and Executive, Interim and Mid-Level Search, we assist organizations in finding new talent, and helping their employees navigate change, become better leaders, develop better careers and transition into new jobs. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry leading technology and analytics required to simplify the complexity associated with executing critical talent and workforce initiatives, reducing brand and operational risk. To learn more visit us at www.lhhknightsbridge.com

SOURCE Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge Corp

For further information: Marc Deschâtelets, Partner, Executive Search, [email protected], 514-399-1070; Laura Chambers, Marketing Director, [email protected], 416-928-4556

Related Links

http://www.lhhknightsbridge.com

