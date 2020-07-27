Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge Expands Public/Broader Public Sector Practice

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge (LHH Knightsbridge) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Public/Broader Public Practice. This expansion is driven by an increasing demand in the market to develop talent attraction and recruitment strategies that reflect the diverse communities and constituents served by the firm's clients. LHH Knightsbridge furthers its commitment to provide robust recruitment solutions to clients and candidates in the Health Care, Not for Profit, Public, and Broader Public sectors.

As part of the expansion, LHH Knightsbridge is pleased to announce the hiring of Caroline McLean, Partner. Caroline brings deep expertise in executive search, supporting a breadth of clients across the non-profit, education, and healthcare sectors throughout her career. She has worked to guide and advise a diverse set of clients, leading on appointments for board members, administrative leaders, senior-level executives, and subject matter experts.

"Caroline is a values-driven professional, with a demonstrated track record in championing principles of diversity, equity and inclusivity in the search process," said Robert Hosking, SVP, Managing Director, Search Practices. "Her extensive professional networks and years of executive search experience in both the UK and Canada are a great addition to the LHH Knightsbridge team."

The Public/Broader Public Practice includes Partners from the firm's Executive Search, Recruitment Solutions, Executive Interim Management, and Board Advisory teams, each of whom brings diverse sector expertise and strong consulting and client relationships:

Janice Kussner , Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Not for Profit ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Not for Profit ( ) Chris Sawyer , Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Healthcare/Not for Profit ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Healthcare/Not for Profit ( ) Collin MacLeod , Partner, Executive Search – Healthcare/Not for Profit ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Partner, Executive Search – Healthcare/Not for Profit ( ) Caroline McLean , Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Healthcare/Not for Profit ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Healthcare/Not for Profit ( ) Marc Deschatelets , Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Media & Culture (Montréal, Québec)

, Partner, Executive Search – Public/Broader Public/Media & Culture (Montréal, Québec) Stephen Bell , Partner, Executive Interim Management – Public/Broader Public/ Healthcare/Not for Profit ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Partner, Executive Interim Management – Public/Broader Public/ Healthcare/Not for Profit ( ) Jack Penaligon , Advisor – Healthcare/ Not for Profit ( Toronto, Ontario )

In addition to the Public/Broader Public sector, LHH Knightsbridge is committed to delivering a best-in-class client experience across multiple industry sectors including Consumer Retail, CPG, Financial Services, Industrial, Technology, Professional Services, Pharma and Energy. LHH Knightsbridge focuses its work at middle to senior management, C-Suite, and Board levels, and provides service in both English and French.

About Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge

In today's marketplace, organizations are discovering the need to turn their attention inward to find their future talent. At LHH Knightsbridge, we help companies see the possibilities in their people. Through assessments, coaching, upskilling, transitioning and recruitment, companies can realize the untapped potential within their own workforce, resulting in increased productivity, morale, and brand affinity.

A division of The Adecco Group – the world's leading HR solutions partner – LHH's 4,000 coaches and colleagues work with more than 7,000 organizations in over 60 countries around the world. We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it on a global scale. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to manage the complexity of critical workforce initiatives and the challenges of transformation. It's why 60% of the Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us. Learn more at www.lhh.com.

SOURCE Lee Hecht Harrison Knightsbridge Corp

For further information: Robert Hosking, SVP, Managing Director, Search Practices, [email protected], 416-928-4577; Laura Chambers, Marketing Director, [email protected], 416-928-4556

