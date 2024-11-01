Lee & Associates Toronto Welcomes Industry Veteran David Hearn to Their Team

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Lee & Associates Toronto is proud to announce the addition of David Hearn to their team of commercial real estate professionals. With an impressive career spanning over 38 years, David brings unparalleled expertise and a global perspective to their firm.

David Hearn's journey in commercial real estate began after he graduated with a diploma in architecture in 1984. He quickly made a name for himself by working with one of Canada's largest retailers. His career trajectory took him through various prominent global brokerage firms, where he played a key role in their Corporate Services teams.

In a significant move, David and his family relocated to Asia, where he spent 11 years leading Corporate Services across the Asia Pacific region. This period was marked by his involvement in a wide array of markets and service lines, including transactional services, facilities and property management, project management, and change management. His leadership and expertise were instrumental in enhancing the operational efficiencies and strategic outcomes for his clients.

In 2007, David joined Ernst & Young (EY) as the Real Estate Leader for Asia Pacific. His tenure at EY saw him overseeing the company's real estate activities across the region, ensuring optimal performance and strategic alignment. Three years later, in 2010, David returned to North America to assume the role of Real Estate Leader for Canada and the US East Region, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the industry.

"Signing David comes at a significant milestone for Lee Toronto as it coincides with our 5th year Anniversary. The addition of David's experience and credentials not only amplify our already robust Corporate Solutions offering but given David's unique and proven leadership capabilities, we are confident the impact of his arrival will be felt." said Trish Manning, Toronto Vice President of Operations and General Manager.

Outside his professional life, David enjoys spending time with his family, skiing, golfing, and reading. He is deeply involved with his community, being an active member of the Optimist Club of Collingwood & Southern Georgian Bay, executive member of the Institute of Southern Georgian Bay and Collingwood Blues Junior "A" hockey club. In recognition of his significant volunteer contributions, David was honoured with the Order of Collingwood in 2020, a reward honouring those "who continue to go above and beyond in their volunteer service to the community".

David Hearn's addition to Lee & Associates Toronto is a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to their clients. David will be working closely with Mark Cascagnette who also has long been recognized for his expertise and extensive experience providing solutions to corporations with both a national and global focus. They look forward to the innovative solutions and strategic insights he will bring to their firm.

About Lee & Associates Toronto

Lee & Associates is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and management services firm, delivering top-notch market intelligence across office, industrial, retail, and investment sectors to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our dedicated Team Toronto has been proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for over five years.

