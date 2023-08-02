Lee & Associates Toronto Signs New Vice President of Operations and General Manager

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, is announcing a significant milestone in growing its Toronto, Ontario office. Trish Manning, Broker joins Lee & Associates Team Toronto as Vice President of Operations and General Manager.

"I am thrilled to announce Trish Manning has signed on to run our brokerage operation. She will be coordinating and overseeing strategy and growth around our pillars of culture, real estate intelligence, information technology, high-performance brokerage services, and recruitment of top talent. Trish is a very experienced manager with tremendous people skills. She is an extremely significant addition to our management team, and she will help guide our company in the years forward." said Mark Cascagnette, SIOR, Toronto President and Managing Partner.

Before joining Lee & Associates Toronto, Trish worked as a Vice President of Operations for a prop-tech brokerage - where she was responsible for the development and execution of the brokerage's strategic plans. This includes setting operational goals and objectives aligned with the overall business strategy.

Prior to that she performed as a managing broker for the Royal LePage brand culminating in 15 years of diversified brokerage experience. Her passion for nurturing culture, facilitating learning, coaching, and driving performance has set her apart in the industry. Trish has consistently demonstrated her ability to enhance efficiency and deliver exceptional results. She has been instrumental in developing comprehensive systems and processes that have optimized operations and elevated the overall brokerage experience.

Trish is excited about the opportunity to offer Lee & Associates Toronto her creativity, insight, and direction as she settles into her new role as Vice President of Operations and General Manager. "At Lee & Associates Toronto, I see traditional fundamentals being honored and guided by a progressive vision. The commitment to delivering best-in-class client services is evident, starting with embracing the power and transparency of data-driven decisions. It is an exciting opportunity, and I am thrilled to be aligned with this dynamic team." said Trish Manning.

Lee & Associates Toronto delivers world class commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services to an array of regional, national, and international clients. From small businesses, and local investors to major corporate users and institutional investors. Our professionals combine the latest technologies, resources, and real estate intelligence with their experience, expertise, and commitment to high-performance service to optimize results.

Please reach out to Trish Manning at [email protected] or visit our website: www.leetoronto.com.

