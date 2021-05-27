LEDVANCE, the Makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting, Launches Brighter Days Ahead Campaign

Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000 & SYLVANIA General Lighting Products to Help Brighten Your Day

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The year 2020 was difficult for all of us. With vaccines rolling out and businesses opening though, brighter days are ahead. To celebrate this light at the end of the tunnel, LEDVANCE, the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching its Brighter Days Ahead Campaign and asking, "What are you looking forward to in brighter days ahead?" For some, it's holding a postponed wedding or finally seeing a new grandchild for the first time. For others, it's inviting friends into their homes for game night or welcoming more patrons into their businesses. From today to July 31, 2021, people can go the campaign website to share what they're looking forward to this year. Five people in Canada and five people in the US will be picked in August to win $1,000 and a selection of the latest SYLVANIA General Lighting products to help brighten their days.

Working Towards Brighter Days Ahead!

While it's true there are brighter days ahead, many are still battling the dark and LEDVANCE wants to help turn awareness into action. LEDVANCE is working with these leading mental health non-profits to share tips and resources on social media to support those who may be struggling.

CAMH ( Centre for Addiction and Mental Health ) - Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres, where Mental Health is Health.

( ) - largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres, where Mental Health is Health. NAMI ( National Alliance of Mental Illness ) - the largest grassroots mental health organization in the US dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

( ) - the largest grassroots mental health organization in the US dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Be the Light Campaign - a movement of volunteers creating events and random acts of kindness to spread hope, love & compassion.

"Whether for their homes or businesses, we are honored that for over 100 years people have placed their trust in our SYLVANIA lighting products to illuminate their loved ones or customers' businesses. The past year has felt like a century, and everyone's family and workforce has been impacted by the global pandemic, causing enormous stress and anxiety. We want to help those struggling in the dark and celebrate there are brighter days ahead," said Charlie Harte, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience, LEDVANCE LLC.

Brighter Days Ahead with SYLVANIA General Lighting

Now, in the brighter days ahead, you can make your home and business even more comforting for loved ones, guests, and employees with better light for better living, including the following SYLVANIA General Lighting products.

Available through distribution, SYLVANIA LED lamps and luminaires for electricians, contractors and facility managers are built on a legacy of over 100 years of lighting expertise and deliver beautiful illumination. They are easy to install and covered by LEDVANCE's award-winning warranty program so you can count on the LEDVANCE team being there. Many also let you select the lumens and/or color temperature you need all in one product. These all save you time so you can focus on things you want to do to brighten your day.

lamps and luminaires for electricians, contractors and facility managers are built on a legacy of over 100 years of lighting expertise and deliver beautiful illumination. They are easy to install and covered by LEDVANCE's award-winning warranty program so you can count on the LEDVANCE team being there. Many also let you select the lumens and/or color temperature you need all in one product. These all save you time so you can focus on things you want to do to brighten your day. SYLVANIA TruWave ® Technology delivers LED light closest to the Sun's Natural Light, so you can see and feel better. Colors, whites and skin tones can look better in TruWave light, so you have an exceptional color experience. TruWave also reduces unnecessary blue light to help you fall asleep easier and reduce eye strain.

Technology delivers LED light closest to the Sun's Natural Light, so you can see and feel better. Colors, whites and skin tones can look better in TruWave light, so you have an exceptional color experience. TruWave also reduces unnecessary blue light to help you fall asleep easier and reduce eye strain. Available at the Home Depot in-store and online, SYLVANIA LightSHIELD Technology is an everyday light with germ-fighting benefits. When the LED bulb is switched on, the LightSHIELD coating is activated, which is safe for humans and pets. The natural circulation of the air brings germs, odors and any other organic compounds into contact with the coating where they are neutralized.

SYLVANIA SMART + lighting can simplify your life with easy setup, controls and features, and style your life with beautiful illumination to suit your changing mood.

For the latest on SYLVANIA lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications, visit www.sylvania.com or follow the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting on social media on YouTube, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.sylvania.com .

SOURCE LEDVANCE

For further information: Glen Gracia, Head of Communications & Brand, USC, LEDVANCE LLC, phone: 978-395-7902, [email protected]; or Jim Birchall, President, Birchall & Associates PR, 905 338-7600 X102 / Cell: 416 407-8907, [email protected]