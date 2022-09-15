Ledn appoints Deloitte as its external audit partner

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Ledn Inc. ("Ledn"), a global financial services provider for digital assets, is pleased to announce that Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") has been appointed as its external auditor, effective June 27, 2022.

Deloitte was appointed after a thorough evaluation process and the decision has been approved by Ledn's Board of Directors.

"This important step of having our financial statements audited represents a significant step for Ledn as we move towards becoming not just the global leader in digital asset lending, but also being a reputed leader in this space", said Jane Jon, Chief Financial Officer at Ledn. "Deloitte is globally trusted for providing audit and assurance as part of their portfolio of services and was the unanimous choice to be our external auditor. The audit performed by Deloitte will co-exist alongside our bi-annual Proof-of-Reserves Attestation , performed by Armanino LLP, as we continue to set the industry standard in reporting and transparency."

As Ledn's chosen external auditor, Deloitte will come on board to complete the audit of Ledn's consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022.

The Deloitte audit will be separate from, and complement Ledn's existing Proof-of-Reserves Attestation, led by Armanino LLC.

About Ledn

Ledn builds innovative financial products with a mission to help more people save in digital assets. The company issued Canada's first bitcoin-backed loan in 2018 and recently announced the world's first Bitcoin Mortgage. Ledn's suite of products consists of Save: bitcoin and USDC savings accounts that pays interest on bitcoin or USDC with no minimums, Borrow: bitcoin-backed loans which allows customers to access dollars without selling their bitcoin, B2X: bitcoin-backed loans to purchase more bitcoin, Trade: allowing clients to seamlessly exchange between Bitcoin and USDC - and it's Bitcoin Mortgage will allow bitcoiners to purchase real estate using their bitcoin holdings.

Ledn is proud to help clients in over 130 countries access credit and savings products to grow their digital wealth. For more information visit ledn.io.

